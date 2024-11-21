Vote: Who is the Florida Girls Basketball Class 4A Preseason Coach of the Year?
With the regular high school basketball season tipping off this week, High School On Si will send out preseason nominations, starting with Class 1A, and making our way through 7A. Voting will end on Wednesday, November 27 at 11:59 p.m. Any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Ty Bryant, Booker (Sarasota)
Bryant is looking to lead the Tornadoes to their second Final Four appearance in the last three seasons.
Rod Carter, Paxon
Carter led Paxon to its first significant title in his four seasons last year where they won the school’s first district championship in school history.
Greg Farias, American Heritage Plantation
Farias is entering his 10th season as the head coach at American Heritage Plantation. The Patriots are eyeing their sixth state title in school history, where the previous five have occurred in the past eight years.
Chelsea Johnson-Muir, Godby (Tallahassee)
Johnson-Muir enters her 10th season as the head coach at Godby High School. The Lady Cougars are coming off a 16-10 record in 2023-2024 where they were led by junior combo guard Kenijah Clayton.
Al Honor, Lake Highland Prep
Honor is in his 14th season as the head coach at Lake Highland Prep, leading the Highlanders to five state championships. Leading the team this season will be 5-7 junior guard Eryn Griffin and 5-8 senior guard Sofia Munoz.
William Mayer, Bishop Kenny
Mayer enters his 4th season as the head coach at Bishop Kenny High School. He is looking to lead the Lady Crusaders to their first state title in school history after finishing as the runner-up in two of the last three seasons.
EJ Murray, Palm Bay
Murray enters his 1st season as the head coach at Palm Bay Magnet, where he replaces Sara Murano who coached the previous 11 seasons for the Lady Pirates. Leading the team this season will be 6-0 senior forward Jaida Civil and 5-8 senior shooting guard Phantasia Lauriston.
Dorian Stevens, Ribault
Stevens is entering her 8th season as the head coach at Ribault High School. She has won four state championships as a player with the Lady Trojans (2000-2003) and won a state title as an assistant coach back in 2017.