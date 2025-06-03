High School

Vote: Who is the Florida High School Softball Class 1A Coach of the Year?

We nominate 10 candidates from each classification who they think will be the Florida high school softball coach of the year. We start with Class 1A and will work our way through the highest classification in the state, which is 7A.

Ross Van De Griek

Evangelical Christian beat Geneva of Caselberry 17-14 to win the 2025 Class 1A state softball title on Wednesday, May 21. ECS softball coach Johnny Manetta.
Evangelical Christian beat Geneva of Caselberry 17-14 to win the 2025 Class 1A state softball title on Wednesday, May 21. ECS softball coach Johnny Manetta.

The Florida high school softball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the coach of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the coach of the year in their respective classifications.

Voting will end on Sunday, June 30th, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are the nominees for the Class 1A softball coach of the year.

James Bayly, Mount Dora Christian Academy

Bayly just finished his 4th season as the head coach at Mount Dora Christian Academy, where he led the Lady Bulldogs to their fourth consecutive regional tournament appearance.

Johnny Manetta, Evangelical Christian

The 4th-year head coach led the Sentinels to their second consecutive Class 1A state title last month. Manetta previously spent 11 seasons as the head coach at Fort Myers from 2001 to 2011.

Jared Incinelli, Geneva School

The 3rd-year head coach led a youthful Lady Knights program that had just two seniors on this year's roster to the Class 1A state championship game.

Makayla Meddings, Harvest Community

In just her first year as the head coach, Harvest Community set a school record for most wins (22) in a single season as well as qualifying for regionals for the first time in program history.

Casey Jarvis, Westminster Academy

Jarvis led the Lady Lions to the program's 5th consecutive district championship and had one of the most challenging schedules in Class 1A across the state this season.

Dennis Gorham, North Florida Christian

The 13th-year head coach led the Lady Eagles to the Class 1A State Semifinal. Look for the Lady Eagles to make a lot of noise in 2026 where they return 12 of their 14 players from this season.

Jerry McMeel, Master's Academy (Oviedo)

McMeel led the Lady Eagles to an improbable two-year turnaround where they finished just 1-19 during the 2023 season, to winning 14 games this season.

Ashley Spencer, St. John Neumann

Spencer finished just her 2nd season with the Celtics, finishing with a 17-5 record this season, which marked their most wins in a season since 2018.

Keith Stroud, University Christian

Stroud led the Christians to the Class 1A, Region 1 Final before having their season come to an end against North Florida Christian back on May 15.

Armand Winters, Foundation Academy

The 7th-year head coach led the Lady Lions to the regional final before having their season come to an end against Class 1A runner-up Geneva.






