Vote: Who is the Mid-Central Florida High School Basketball Coach of the Week? (12/11/2024)

Here are 8 candidate for your voting consideration

South Sumter boys basketball head coach AJ Bryant.
We have looked at schools across the Mid-Central Florida Area and nominated 8 coaches for games played December 2-7, 2024.

We ask you to vote for the Mid-Central Florida Boys Basketball Coach of the Week. Voting will close on Tuesday, December 17 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.

AJ Bryant, South Sumter

The Raiders are currently sitting at 2-2 through their first four games of the season.

Richard Jackson, Wildwood

The Wildcats are off to a surprising 5-1 start through their first six games of the season.

Steven Hayes, Mount Dora Christian Academy

The Bulldogs look to snap a two-game losing streak after beginning the season 4-0.

Mike Hoffmann, Ocala Forest

The Wildcats have won five of their first six games to begin the season.

Travis Licht, Vanguard (Ocala)

The Knights are off to a great start as they are now at full strength winning two of their last three games.

Colt McDowell, The Villages Charter

The Buffalo head into the Battle at The Peach Invitational on a four-game win streak. They are sitting with an overall record of 5-1 through their first six games of the season.

Stephen McLeod, South Lake

The Eagles are in a good stretch as they come into the week having won three of their last four games.

Timothy Yarn, North Marion

The Colts have won five of their first six games to begin the season. Their defense has been stifling as well where they’re allowing just 46.6 points per game.

