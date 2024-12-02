Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (12/2/2024)
We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played November 18-30, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 8 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Finley Bredehoeft, Bolles (Jacksonville)
The 6-3 senior combo guard finished with 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting from behind the arc in a 58-45 win over Sunlake on November 25.
Cheick Conde, Potter’s House Christian Academy
Conde recorded a double-double (14 points and 12 rebounds) in a 78-51 win over North Fort Myers on November 29.
Camden Cooper, St. John’s Country Day
Cooper is averaging 19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.0 steals per game in five games played for the Spartans.
Jamian Jackson, Ribault
The 6-4 senior combo guard averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in two games played last week where the Trojans went 2-0.
Jeremiah Jones, Impact Christian Academy
The 6-0 junior guard went off for a team-high 21 points on 5-of-10 shooting from behind the arc in a 72-63 loss to Newton (Georgia) on November 25.
Ryan Gornto, Providence School
Gornto averaged 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game in three games played for the Stallions. He also shot 38% from behind the arc in the three-game stretch.
Colton Nuualiitia, Providence School
The 6-8 freshman forward is averaging 11.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in five games played this season.
Maddox Palmer, Ponte Vedra
The 6-5 junior guard is averaging 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in four games played for the Sharks this season.
Kaden Toure, Ribault
Toure averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in two games played last week.
Trace Westercamp, Ponte Vedra
In four games played this season, the 6-9 junior forward is averaging a double-double (11.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game)