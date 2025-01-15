High School

Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (1/15/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Ross Van De Griek

High School On SI

We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 10 coaches for games played January 6-11.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Moses Allen of Carrollwood Day

We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Boys Basketball Coach of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, January 19 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.

Moses Allen, Carrollwood Day

The 6-5 junior guard finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in a 66-65 loss to Zephyrhills Christian on January 9. 

Reid Boland, Carrollwood Day

The 6-7 sophomore forward finished with 15 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting from the field in a 64-45 win over Lakeland Christian on January 6. 

Tyler Caouette, Jesuit

The 6-4 junior guard finished with 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field, and six rebounds in a 79-58 loss to Tampa Catholic on January 10. 

Skoot Donald, Tampa Catholic

Donald finished with 13 points and six rebounds in a 75-65 win over St. Petersburg on January 11. 

Christian Fuller, Tampa Prep

Fuller finished with a game-high 27 points in a 65-27 win over Dunedin on January 9. 

Ian Kyler, Sickles

Kyler finished with 17 points, three rebounds, and two assists in a 56-51 win over Clearwater on January 11. 

Joshua Lewis, Blake

The 6-7 senior wing finished with 13 points and seven rebounds in a 79-40 win over Gaither on January 7.

Josiah Manrow, Gaither

Manrow finished with a game-high 21 points in a 79-65 win over Sunlake on January 7.

KJ Smith, Wiregrass Ranch

The 6-3 senior guard finished with 24 points and 10 assists in a 98-81 win over Lake Gibson on January 7. He followed up with 17 points and five assists in a 80-73 loss to Calvary Christian (Clearwater) on January 11. 

Chase Weismiller, Sickles

Weismiller finished with a game-high 33 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field and 8-of-14 from behind the arc in a 91-51 win over Robinson on January 10. 

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida