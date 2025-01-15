Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (1/15/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 10 coaches for games played January 6-11.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Moses Allen of Carrollwood Day
We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Boys Basketball Coach of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, January 19 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Moses Allen, Carrollwood Day
The 6-5 junior guard finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in a 66-65 loss to Zephyrhills Christian on January 9.
Reid Boland, Carrollwood Day
The 6-7 sophomore forward finished with 15 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting from the field in a 64-45 win over Lakeland Christian on January 6.
Tyler Caouette, Jesuit
The 6-4 junior guard finished with 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field, and six rebounds in a 79-58 loss to Tampa Catholic on January 10.
Skoot Donald, Tampa Catholic
Donald finished with 13 points and six rebounds in a 75-65 win over St. Petersburg on January 11.
Christian Fuller, Tampa Prep
Fuller finished with a game-high 27 points in a 65-27 win over Dunedin on January 9.
Ian Kyler, Sickles
Kyler finished with 17 points, three rebounds, and two assists in a 56-51 win over Clearwater on January 11.
Joshua Lewis, Blake
The 6-7 senior wing finished with 13 points and seven rebounds in a 79-40 win over Gaither on January 7.
Josiah Manrow, Gaither
Manrow finished with a game-high 21 points in a 79-65 win over Sunlake on January 7.
KJ Smith, Wiregrass Ranch
The 6-3 senior guard finished with 24 points and 10 assists in a 98-81 win over Lake Gibson on January 7. He followed up with 17 points and five assists in a 80-73 loss to Calvary Christian (Clearwater) on January 11.
Chase Weismiller, Sickles
Weismiller finished with a game-high 33 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field and 8-of-14 from behind the arc in a 91-51 win over Robinson on January 10.