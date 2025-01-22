High School

Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (1/22/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 10 coaches for games played January 13-18.

Congratulations to last week's winner: KJ Smith, Wiregrass Ranch

We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Boys Basketball Coach of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, January 27 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.

Here are the nominees:

Isaiah Campbell-Finch, Tampa Catholic

Campbell-Finch finished with a team-high 32 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field in a 97-92 win over Wiregrass Ranch on January 18.

Gabe Grimsley, Berkeley Prep

The sophomore guard received All-Tournament honors at Sun Bash Tampa, averaging 18.6 points and 4.3 assists per game in three games.

Logan Kanicki, Carrollwood Day

Kanicki finished with a game-high 20 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field in a 72-47 win over IMG Academy Silver on January 14.

Joshua Lewis, Blake

Lewis finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in a 48-47 loss to Windermere Prep on January 18. 

Christopher Murray, Sunlake

Murray averaged 16.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in two games played last week for the Seahawks.

Jojo Philon, Blake

Philon finished with a double-double (23 points and 13 rebounds) in a 86-47 win over Sumner on January 17. 

Willie Piggott Jr, Tampa Catholic

Piggott finished with 29 points and 14 rebounds in a 97-92 win over Wiregrass Ranch on January 18.

KJ Smith, Wiregrass Ranch

Smith finished with a game-high 41 points on 8 made 3-pointers in a 97-92 loss to Tampa Catholic on January 18.

Jadus Sorhaindo, Berkeley Prep

Sorhaindo averaged 17.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for the Buccaneers in three games played last week.

Gavin Tinsley, Plant City

The 6-7 senior forward recorded two double doubles for the Raiders. He finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Durant on January 14. He followed that with 23 points and 14 rebounds in a win over Robinson on January 15.

