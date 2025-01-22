Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (1/22/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 10 coaches for games played January 13-18.
Congratulations to last week's winner: KJ Smith, Wiregrass Ranch
We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Boys Basketball Coach of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, January 27 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
Here are the nominees:
Isaiah Campbell-Finch, Tampa Catholic
Campbell-Finch finished with a team-high 32 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field in a 97-92 win over Wiregrass Ranch on January 18.
Gabe Grimsley, Berkeley Prep
The sophomore guard received All-Tournament honors at Sun Bash Tampa, averaging 18.6 points and 4.3 assists per game in three games.
Logan Kanicki, Carrollwood Day
Kanicki finished with a game-high 20 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field in a 72-47 win over IMG Academy Silver on January 14.
Joshua Lewis, Blake
Lewis finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in a 48-47 loss to Windermere Prep on January 18.
Christopher Murray, Sunlake
Murray averaged 16.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in two games played last week for the Seahawks.
Jojo Philon, Blake
Philon finished with a double-double (23 points and 13 rebounds) in a 86-47 win over Sumner on January 17.
Willie Piggott Jr, Tampa Catholic
Piggott finished with 29 points and 14 rebounds in a 97-92 win over Wiregrass Ranch on January 18.
KJ Smith, Wiregrass Ranch
Smith finished with a game-high 41 points on 8 made 3-pointers in a 97-92 loss to Tampa Catholic on January 18.
Jadus Sorhaindo, Berkeley Prep
Sorhaindo averaged 17.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for the Buccaneers in three games played last week.
Gavin Tinsley, Plant City
The 6-7 senior forward recorded two double doubles for the Raiders. He finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Durant on January 14. He followed that with 23 points and 14 rebounds in a win over Robinson on January 15.