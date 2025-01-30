Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (1/30/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 10 coaches for games played January 20-25.
Voting will close on Sunday, February 2nd at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week's nominees:
Moses Allen, Carrollwood Day
Allen finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals in a 94-69 win over Seffner Christian on January 23.
Colby Cannizzaro, Tampa Catholic
Cannizzaro finished with 30 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field in a 70-63 loss to Berkeley Prep on January 24.
Jayden Dryden, Armwood
Dryden picked up two double-doubles in three games played last week for the Hawks where they picked up wins over Leto and Alonso.
Christian Fuller, Tampa Prep
Fuller finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists in a 63-43 win over East Bay on January 22.
Jayce Humphries, Gaither
Humphries averaged 15.0 points per game in three games played last week leading the Cowboys to wins over Hillsborough, King, and Durant.
Jacob LaGrone, Sports Leadership & Management
LaGrone finished with 16 points, six assists, and four steals in a 71-51 win over Northside Christian.
Joshua Lewis, Blake
The recent Iowa commit finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in a 75-65 win over Plant City on January 25.
Jadus Sorhaindo, Berkeley Prep
Sorhaindo finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds in a 70-63 win over Tampa Catholic on January 24.
Gavin Tinsley, Plant City
Tinsley finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in a 75-65 loss to Blake on January 25.
Chase Weismiller, Sickles
Weismiller averaged 19.0 points per game in two games, leading the Gryphons to wins over Wharton and Hillsborough.