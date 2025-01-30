High School

Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (1/30/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 10 coaches for games played January 20-25.

We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Boys Basketball Coach of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, February 2nd at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.

Moses Allen, Carrollwood Day

Allen finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals in a 94-69 win over Seffner Christian on January 23. 

Colby Cannizzaro, Tampa Catholic

Cannizzaro finished with 30 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field in a 70-63 loss to Berkeley Prep on January 24. 

Jayden Dryden, Armwood

Dryden picked up two double-doubles in three games played last week for the Hawks where they picked up wins over Leto and Alonso. 

Christian Fuller, Tampa Prep

Fuller finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists in a 63-43 win over East Bay on January 22. 

Jayce Humphries, Gaither

Humphries averaged 15.0 points per game in three games played last week leading the Cowboys to wins over Hillsborough, King, and Durant. 

Jacob LaGrone, Sports Leadership & Management

LaGrone finished with 16 points, six assists, and four steals in a 71-51 win over Northside Christian. 

Joshua Lewis, Blake

The recent Iowa commit finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in a 75-65 win over Plant City on January 25.

Jadus Sorhaindo, Berkeley Prep

Sorhaindo finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds in a 70-63 win over Tampa Catholic on January 24. 

Gavin Tinsley, Plant City

Tinsley finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in a 75-65 loss to Blake on January 25. 

Chase Weismiller, Sickles

Weismiller averaged 19.0 points per game in two games, leading the Gryphons to wins over Wharton and Hillsborough.

ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career.

