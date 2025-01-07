Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (1/6/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 10 coaches for games played December 23-January 4.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jojo Philon of Blake.
Here are this week's nominees:
Moses Allen, Carrollwood Day
Allen is averaging a team-best 12.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for the Patriots this season.
Colby Cannizzaro, Tampa Catholic
Cannizzaro averaged 10.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in three games played last week at the Sun Bash where the Crusaders finished with a 1-2 record.
Tyler Caouette, Jesuit
Cauoette recorded double-doubles for the Tigers against Eagle Academy (New York) and Bishop Moore.
Derrick Doe, Sports Leadership & Management (Tampa)
Doe is averaging 18.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 3.1 steals per game for the Spartans this season.
Skoot Donald, Tampa Catholic
Donald finished with 14 points, four rebounds, and seven assists in a 76-73 win over University Christian on January 4.
Kedrin Evans, Bloomingdale
The 6-0 senior guard led the Bulls to the Shorecrest Prep Holiday All-Tournament team.
Jayce Humphries, Gaither
Humphries is averaging a team-best 16.9 points per game this season and also averaged 16 points per game in three games played at the City of Tampa Tournament.
Josiah Manrow, Gaither
Manrow scored a season-high 25 points in a 70-49 win over Fivay on December 20.
Karsten Walker, Sumner
Walker finished with a team-high 18 points in a 58-57 win over Clearwater on December 26.
Chase Weismiller, Sickles
Weismiller averaged 18.6 points per game in three games played at the Greg O’Connell Holiday Shootout where the Gryphons went 2-1 at the event.