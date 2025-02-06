High School

Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (2/5/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Ross Van De Griek

We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 10 coaches for games played January 27-February 1.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Logan Kanicki, Carrollwood Day

We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Boys Basketball Coach of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, February 9th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.

Here are the nominees:

Kai Brookins, Winthrop College Prep Academy

Brookins finished with 23 points, four assists, and four steals in a 61-56 win over Brooks-DeBartolo.

Cameron Crowe, Strawberry Crest

Crowe finished with 27 points, five rebounds, and five assists in an 84-75 loss to Mitchell on January 27.

Dylan Flach, Jesuit

Flach finished with 15 points and four rebounds in a 68-41 win over Carrollwood Day.

Donovan Gaines, Wiregrass Ranch

Gaines finished with a double-double (22 points and 10 rebounds) in a 93-83 overtime loss to Wesley Chapel on January 31.

Ethan Hicks, Wesley Chapel

Hicks finished with a double-double (37 points and 10 rebounds) in a 93-83 overtime win over Wiregrass Ranch on January 31.

Jayce Humphries, Gaither

Humphries finished with a team-high 18 points in a 71-61 win over Durant. 

Jason Johnson, Blake

Johnson finished with a team-high 19 points in a 70-62 loss to Oak Ridge on February 1. 

Caleb Sanders, North Tampa Christian Academy

Sanders recorded a double-double (15 points and 13 rebounds) in a 77-49 win over The First Academy (Orlando) on January 25. 

Lyrique Sartin, Bell Creek Academy

Sartin recorded a triple-double (39 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists) in a 91-41 win over Patel on January 29. Later in the week, Sartin recorded a double-double (30 points and 10 rebounds) in a 72-69 loss to Mainland on February 1. 

Gavin Tinsley, Plant City

Tinsley finished with 17 points and four rebounds in a 78-58 win over Chamberlain on January 28.

Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

