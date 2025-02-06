Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (2/5/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 10 coaches for games played January 27-February 1.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Logan Kanicki, Carrollwood Day
We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Boys Basketball Coach of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, February 9th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Here are the nominees:
Kai Brookins, Winthrop College Prep Academy
Brookins finished with 23 points, four assists, and four steals in a 61-56 win over Brooks-DeBartolo.
Cameron Crowe, Strawberry Crest
Crowe finished with 27 points, five rebounds, and five assists in an 84-75 loss to Mitchell on January 27.
Dylan Flach, Jesuit
Flach finished with 15 points and four rebounds in a 68-41 win over Carrollwood Day.
Donovan Gaines, Wiregrass Ranch
Gaines finished with a double-double (22 points and 10 rebounds) in a 93-83 overtime loss to Wesley Chapel on January 31.
Ethan Hicks, Wesley Chapel
Hicks finished with a double-double (37 points and 10 rebounds) in a 93-83 overtime win over Wiregrass Ranch on January 31.
Jayce Humphries, Gaither
Humphries finished with a team-high 18 points in a 71-61 win over Durant.
Jason Johnson, Blake
Johnson finished with a team-high 19 points in a 70-62 loss to Oak Ridge on February 1.
Caleb Sanders, North Tampa Christian Academy
Sanders recorded a double-double (15 points and 13 rebounds) in a 77-49 win over The First Academy (Orlando) on January 25.
Lyrique Sartin, Bell Creek Academy
Sartin recorded a triple-double (39 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists) in a 91-41 win over Patel on January 29. Later in the week, Sartin recorded a double-double (30 points and 10 rebounds) in a 72-69 loss to Mainland on February 1.
Gavin Tinsley, Plant City
Tinsley finished with 17 points and four rebounds in a 78-58 win over Chamberlain on January 28.