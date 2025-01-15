Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (1/15/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 8 players for games played January 6-11.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Madeline Dean of Berkeley Prep
Here are this week's nominees:
Jaliyah Bandy, Armwood
The 5-10 senior forward finished with a double-double (14 points and 11 rebounds) in a 66-18 win over Hillsborough on January 7.
Sanae Graham, Plant
Graham finished with a double-double (19 points and 16 rebounds) in a 71-56 loss to Sumner on January 8.
Jayla Griffin, Bloomingdale
Griffin finished with a team-high 23 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field in a 75-63 loss to Cardinal Mooney on January 11.
Noelle Mengel, Bloomingdale
Mengel finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists in a 75-34 win over Sumner on January 10.
Naomi Parker, Steinbrenner
Parker finished with a game-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field in a 72-26 win over Hillsborough on January 8.
Jadyn Watts, Sickles
Watts continues her making for the Tampa Bay Girls Basketball Player of the Year conversation where she recorded 20+ points in all three of their games last week. She recorded her fifth double-double of the season where she had 25 points and 10 rebounds in a 58-38 win over Armwood on January 8.
Khalia Woodley, Tampa Catholic
Woodley finished with 12 points, five assists, and three steals in a 56-18 win over Wharton on January 11.
Kendra Yates, Seffner Christian
The 5-8 senior guard finished with 13 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting from the field in a 53-7 win over Bayshore Christian on January 7.