Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (1/15/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 8 players for games played January 6-11.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Madeline Dean of Berkeley Prep

We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, January 19 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.

Jaliyah Bandy, Armwood

The 5-10 senior forward finished with a double-double (14 points and 11 rebounds) in a 66-18 win over Hillsborough on January 7. 

Sanae Graham, Plant

Graham finished with a double-double (19 points and 16 rebounds) in a 71-56 loss to Sumner on January 8. 

Jayla Griffin, Bloomingdale

Griffin finished with a team-high 23 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field in a 75-63 loss to Cardinal Mooney on January 11. 

Noelle Mengel, Bloomingdale

Mengel finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists in a 75-34 win over Sumner on January 10. 

Naomi Parker, Steinbrenner

Parker finished with a game-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field in a 72-26 win over Hillsborough on January 8. 

Jadyn Watts, Sickles

Watts continues her making for the Tampa Bay Girls Basketball Player of the Year conversation where she recorded 20+ points in all three of their games last week. She recorded her fifth double-double of the season where she had 25 points and 10 rebounds in a 58-38 win over Armwood on January 8. 

Khalia Woodley, Tampa Catholic

Woodley finished with 12 points, five assists, and three steals in a 56-18 win over Wharton on January 11. 

Kendra Yates, Seffner Christian

The 5-8 senior guard finished with 13 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting from the field in a 53-7 win over Bayshore Christian on January 7.

