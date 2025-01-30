High School

Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (1/30/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 8 players for games played January 20-26.

We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, January 19 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.

Samantha Coble, Steinbrenner

Coble averaged 15.0 points per game in two games played for the Lady Warriors picking up wins over Armwood and Tampa Bay Tech. 

Madelyn Galuski, Plant

Galuski is averaging 9.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season for the Lady Panthers.

Lauren Lee, River Ridge

The NJIT signee finished with a double-double (20 points and 11 rebounds) in a 57-28 win over Fivay

Noelle Mengel, Bloomingdale

Mengel finished with 22 points, three rebounds, and two assists in a 61-54 win over Booker.

Elani Hazel-Randall, Durant

Hazel-Randall finished with 33 points and 11 rebounds in a 70-30 win over Blake on January 21. 

Kelsey Sharpe, Sickles

Sharpe finished with a double-double (28 points and 10 assists) in a 74-12 win over Hillsborough on January 24. 

Kaytee Tyler, Wharton

Tyler averaged 12.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in two games played last week for the Lady Wildcats.

Jadyn Watts, Sickles

Watts finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in a 74-12 win over Hillsborough on January 24. 

