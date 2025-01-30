Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (1/30/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 8 players for games played January 20-26.
We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, January 19 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Samantha Coble, Steinbrenner
Coble averaged 15.0 points per game in two games played for the Lady Warriors picking up wins over Armwood and Tampa Bay Tech.
Madelyn Galuski, Plant
Galuski is averaging 9.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season for the Lady Panthers.
Lauren Lee, River Ridge
The NJIT signee finished with a double-double (20 points and 11 rebounds) in a 57-28 win over Fivay
Noelle Mengel, Bloomingdale
Mengel finished with 22 points, three rebounds, and two assists in a 61-54 win over Booker.
Elani Hazel-Randall, Durant
Hazel-Randall finished with 33 points and 11 rebounds in a 70-30 win over Blake on January 21.
Kelsey Sharpe, Sickles
Sharpe finished with a double-double (28 points and 10 assists) in a 74-12 win over Hillsborough on January 24.
Kaytee Tyler, Wharton
Tyler averaged 12.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in two games played last week for the Lady Wildcats.
Jadyn Watts, Sickles
Watts finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in a 74-12 win over Hillsborough on January 24.