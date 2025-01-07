Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (1/6/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 8 players for games played December 23-January 4
We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, January 12 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Madeline Dean, Berkeley Prep
Dean recorded two double-doubles in a three-game span where the Lady Buccaneers picked up wins over Land O’Lakes and Weeki Wachee.
Ashley Knox, Tampa Catholic
Knox averaged 19.0 points per game in three games played at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational where the Crusaders finished with a 1-2 record at the event.
Nevaeh Lee, Seffner Christian
The sophomore point guard is averaging 25.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Lady Crusaders this season.
Noelle Mengel, Bloomingdale
Mengel averaged 13.3 points per game in three games played at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational.
Naomi Parker, Steinbrenner
Parker finished with a game-high 26 points in a 64-39 loss to Upperman (Tennessee) on December 23.
Hailey Scott, Academy of the Holy Names
Scott finished with a game-high 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field in a 54-52 loss to Countryside on December 30.
Kelsey Sharpe, Sickles
Sharpe averaged 16.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in three games played at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational.
Watts finished with a double-double (27 points and 11 rebounds) in a 71-45 loss to Martin County on December 30.