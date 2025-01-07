High School

Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (1/6/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Ross Van De Griek

High School On SI

We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 8 players for games played December 23-January 4

We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, January 12 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.

Madeline Dean, Berkeley Prep

Dean recorded two double-doubles in a three-game span where the Lady Buccaneers picked up wins over Land O’Lakes and Weeki Wachee.

Ashley Knox, Tampa Catholic

Knox averaged 19.0 points per game in three games played at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational where the Crusaders finished with a 1-2 record at the event.

Nevaeh Lee, Seffner Christian

The sophomore point guard is averaging 25.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Lady Crusaders this season.

Noelle Mengel, Bloomingdale

Mengel averaged 13.3 points per game in three games played at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational.

Naomi Parker, Steinbrenner

Parker finished with a game-high 26 points in a 64-39 loss to Upperman (Tennessee) on December 23.

Hailey Scott, Academy of the Holy Names

Scott finished with a game-high 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field in a 54-52 loss to Countryside on December 30.

Kelsey Sharpe, Sickles

Sharpe averaged 16.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in three games played at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational.

Kelsey Sharpe, Sickles

Watts finished with a double-double (27 points and 11 rebounds) in a 71-45 loss to Martin County on December 30.

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida