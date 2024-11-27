High School

Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (11/27/2024)

Here are 8 candidates for your voting consideration

Ross Van De Griek

Sickles star Jadyn Watts is averaging 22 points points per game with 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.3 steals through three games.
We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 8 athletes for games played November 18-23, 2024.

We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Tuesday, December 3 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.

Sarah Coble, Steinbrenner

Through two games this season, Coble is averaging 11.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Ashley Knox, Tampa Catholic

Knox is averaging 13.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game through two games this season.

Noelle Mengel, Bloomingdale

The 5-10 University of Tampa commit is off to a good start through two games this season, averaging 19.5 points and 2.5 steals per game.

Hailey Scott, Academy of the Holy Names

Scott averaged 10.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game leading the Jaguars to two wins to begin the season.

Amaya Richardson, Armwood

Richardson recorded a double-double (19 points and 10 rebounds) in their season-opening win over Lennard on November 20.

Lila Grace-Strain, Berkeley Prep

The sophomore combo guard is averaging 17.0 points and 3.0 steals per game through two games this season.

Kelsey Sharpe, Sickles

Sharpe is averaging 23.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 6.7 steals per game through three games this season.

Jadyn Watts, Sickles

Watts is averaging 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 3.3 steals per game through three games this season.

