Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (11/27/2024)
We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 8 athletes for games played November 18-23, 2024.
Here are this week's nominees:
Sarah Coble, Steinbrenner
Through two games this season, Coble is averaging 11.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Ashley Knox, Tampa Catholic
Knox is averaging 13.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game through two games this season.
Noelle Mengel, Bloomingdale
The 5-10 University of Tampa commit is off to a good start through two games this season, averaging 19.5 points and 2.5 steals per game.
Hailey Scott, Academy of the Holy Names
Scott averaged 10.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game leading the Jaguars to two wins to begin the season.
Amaya Richardson, Armwood
Richardson recorded a double-double (19 points and 10 rebounds) in their season-opening win over Lennard on November 20.
Lila Grace-Strain, Berkeley Prep
The sophomore combo guard is averaging 17.0 points and 3.0 steals per game through two games this season.
Kelsey Sharpe, Sickles
Sharpe is averaging 23.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 6.7 steals per game through three games this season.
Jadyn Watts, Sickles
Watts is averaging 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 3.3 steals per game through three games this season.