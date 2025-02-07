Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (2/6/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 8 players for games played January 27-February 1.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Madelyn Galuski, Plant
We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, February 9 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Here are the nominations:
Leah Barker, Palm Harbor University
Barker recorded two double-doubles in three games played last week for the Hurricanes picking up wins over St. Petersburg and Tarpon Springs.
Samantha Coble, Steinbrenner
Coble finished with a game-high 17 points in a 71-38 win over Armwood.
Dayla Christopher, Wesley Chapel
Christopher finished with 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals in a 63-17 win over Pasco on January 29.
Lila Grace-Strain, Berkeley Prep
Grace-Strain finished with 16 points and three rebounds in a 59-50 loss to Palm Harbor University on January 30.
Sophia Landen, Clearwater Central Catholic
Landen finished with 25 points and eight rebounds in a 60-26 win over Largo.
Cali Midyett, North Tampa Christian Academy
Midyett recorded a double-double (17 points and 12 rebounds) in a 78-77 win over Sickles.
Hailey Scott, Academy of the Holy Names
Scott finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in a 56-40 win over St. Petersburg Catholic on January 31.
Jadyn Watts, Sickles
Watts finished with 30 points and seven rebounds in a 64-45 win over Armwood on January 31.