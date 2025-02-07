High School

Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (2/6/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Ross Van De Griek

We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 8 players for games played January 27-February 1.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Madelyn Galuski, Plant

We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, February 9 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.

Here are the nominations:

Leah Barker, Palm Harbor University

Barker recorded two double-doubles in three games played last week for the Hurricanes picking up wins over St. Petersburg and Tarpon Springs. 

Samantha Coble, Steinbrenner

Coble finished with a game-high 17 points in a 71-38 win over Armwood. 

Dayla Christopher, Wesley Chapel

Christopher finished with 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals in a 63-17 win over Pasco on January 29.

Lila Grace-Strain, Berkeley Prep

Grace-Strain finished with 16 points and three rebounds in a 59-50 loss to Palm Harbor University on January 30.

Sophia Landen, Clearwater Central Catholic

Landen finished with 25 points and eight rebounds in a 60-26 win over Largo. 

Cali Midyett, North Tampa Christian Academy

Midyett recorded a double-double (17 points and 12 rebounds) in a 78-77 win over Sickles.

Hailey Scott, Academy of the Holy Names

Scott finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in a 56-40 win over St. Petersburg Catholic on January 31.

Jadyn Watts, Sickles

Watts finished with 30 points and seven rebounds in a 64-45 win over Armwood on January 31. 

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

