Vote: Who is the Top Uncommitted 2025 Florida Recruit?
College football programs seeking to make a splash in the 2025 recruiting class can look to the Sunshine State for top shelf talent. The state of Florida has eight players rated as five- and four-stars that have yet to announce their commitment.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Here are the nominees:
DE – Javion Hilson – Cocoa – 5-star
The former FSU commit has been busy looking for a new place after his Sept. 8 decommitment. UCF and Texas are in the mix with an official trip made to Syracuse on Nov. 4.
LB – Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng – IMG – 5-star
With older brother Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah playing at Notre Dame before being a 2021 NFL Draft selection by the Cleveland Browns, many had Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng penciled in for a college career in South Bend. But the recruiting process has been wide open for the five-star with official trips to USC, Stanford, Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan over the summer. The Fighting Irish showed Owusu-Boateng around campus on June 7 keeping them in the mix. The Longhorns are a late push as a possible landing spot with an official schedule for Nov. 22.
WR – Winston Watkins Jr. – Venice – 4-star
A high school career five-star, Winston Watkins is still as good as any other receiver out there. Early in his prep career, Watkins was committed to Texas A&M and then Colorado. The Navy All-American Bowl selection took official visits to South Carolina, Ole Miss, and Indiana over the summer. Social media posts suggest the Rebels and Hoosiers are still in consideration for the top-notch playmaker.
QB – Carter Smith – Bishop Verot (Fort Myers) – 4-Star
A top player from the Sunshine State that decommitted late, all eyes are on Carter Smith down the recruiting stretch. Michigan picked up Smith’s commitment in November of 2023, but the ties were broken on Oct. 30, 2024. Wisconsin and FSU are possible landing spots for the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year. Smith being a two-sport athlete, the Seminoles have a track record of letting their players showcase their skills on the diamond as well.
WR – DL Hardison – Cocoa (Cocoa) 4- star
DL Hardison has continued to tear through opposing Florida defenses this season, now with Cocoa, taking in passes from standout 2025 quarterback Brady Hart, a Michigan commit. Hardison, a one-time verbal to FSU, is nearing the 30-offer mark. This could be another big addition to UCF’s 2025 recruiting class.
CB – Jett White – Edison (Miami) – 4-star
Originally from California where he earned MaxPreps All-American honors as a sophomore, White, wanting to prove the anytime-anywhere aspect to his game, made the move to Edison before his junior campaign. On Jan. 6, White verbally committed to Maryland breaking ties on Sept. 25. The four-star has been quiet on social media about his next steps… could a return to LA with USC be in the works?
OLB – Dylan Gill – Columbus (Miami) 4-star
Teams have placed 15 offers in Gill’s hands with interest still stirring among programs like Oklahoma, Florida, and Florida State. Gill remains wide open to the process with heavy contact from USF, FAU, Akron, FIU, and Cincinnati. If a trip from Miami to Tampa can be worked out soon, the Bulls could be in play to keep the four-star in-state for college.
WR – Carl Jenkins Jr. – St. Augustine – 4-star
USF could be in the mix for another top Sunshine State prospect in Jenkins. UCF gained Jenkins’ commitment on June 29, but the recruiting process for the four-star was reopened on Sept. 30. The Bulls recently hosted the prized recruit on a successful visit. Other teams actively courting the St. Augustine standout includes Syracuse, Boston College, and Louisville.
Freshly Committed
QB – Tramell Jones Jr. – Mandarin (Jacksonville) – 4-star
The opportunity to get a talent under center this late in the game is rare, which put an extra emphasis on Jones’ recruitment. The Mandarin four-star backed off his FSU verbal on Nov. 14, the day before a visit with the Gators. On Sunday, Jones announced his commitment to the Florida Gators.