Vote: Who Should Be the South Florida Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/30/2024)
Who was the South Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the Tampa area and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Cristian Rosado, North Broward boys basketball.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Josiah Brooks, Hialeah Educational Academy
The 6-2 eighth grader is averaging 17.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.5 steals per game this season for COHEA.
Zacuras Dawson, Miami Northwestern
Dawson averaged 12.6 points per game in three games played against Orlando Evans, Fort Pierce Central, and Ensworth (Tennessee).
Dwight Gaines Jr, Westminster Academy
The 6-0 sophomore guard finished with 12 points and 10 assists in an 81-72 win over Great Crossing (Kentucky) on December 20.
Chaim Galbut, Miami Country Day
The 6-5 senior forward finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds in a 72-54 win over Coral Park.
Jayden Smith, North Broward Prep
Smith finished with 14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals in a 60-41 win over Bishop Verot on December 20.
O’cien Valdes, Miami Southridge
The 5-11 senior guard is averaging 19.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season for the Spartans.
Anthony Walcott, Miami Norland
The 6-6 sophomore forward finished with 10 points and 6 rebounds in a 56-51 loss to Stranahan on December 17.
David Watson, Divine Savior Academy
The 6-5 junior forward finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds in a win over SLAM Miami.
Clarence Westbrook, St. Thomas Aquinas
The 6-1 sophomore guard averaged 22.0 points and 3.0 assists per game in three games played at the Kingdom of the Sun where they picked up wins over Creekside, Edgewater, and Williston.
Dwayne Wimbley Jr, St. Thomas Aquinas
The 6-7 senior forward and Florida State commit finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Creekside. Wimbley followed up with a 24-point and 5-rebound outing in a win over Edgewater.