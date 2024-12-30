High School

Vote: Who Should Be the Tampa Bay Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/30/2024)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Who was the Tampa, Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the Tampa area and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jojo Philon, Blake boys basketball.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Logan Kanicki, Carrollwood Day

Kanicki finished with 20 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals in a 53-50 win over Bible Baptist Christian (Georgia) on December 23.

Kaii Levy, Tampa Prep

Levy recorded two double-doubles leading the Terrapins to wins over Tampa Catholic and Osceola.

Joshua Lewis, Blake

Lewis finished with 32 points and four steals in a 79-65 loss to Duncanville (Texas) on December 27.

Josiah Manrow, Gaither

Manrow averaged 21.0 points per game in three games last week, where the Cowboys went 2-1.

Willie Piggott Jr, Tampa Catholic

Piggott averaged 20.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in five games played during this stretch, leading the Crusaders to a 4-1 record.

Jojo Philon, Blake

Philon finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in a 79-65 loss to Duncanville (Texas) on December 27.

Carter Reins, Jesuit

The 6-7 senior forward finished with 16 points and 8 rebounds in a 78-73 win over Strawberry Crest on December 18.

Caleb Sanders, North Tampa Christian Academy

Sanders finished with a double-double (15 points and 12 rebounds) in a 68-36 win over Dobyns-Bennett (Tennessee) on December 27.

Jadus Sorhaindo, Berkeley Prep

Sorhaindo finished with a game-high 21 points in a 60-49 win over Wesley Chapel on December 23.

Gavin Tinsley, Plant City

Tinsley averaged 22.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, leading the Raiders to wins over Plant and Braden River.

