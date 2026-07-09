Vote: Who Was the 2026 Florida High School Baseball Pitcher of the Year?

Florida featured no shortage of dominant arms during the 2026 high school baseball season. From state champions to strikeout artists and MLB Draft prospects, these 10 pitchers delivered outstanding performances on the mound.

Now it's your turn to decide who deserves to be named High School On SI's Florida Baseball Pitcher of the Year. Review the nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, July 26. The winner will be announced the following week.

Meet the Nominees

Gio Rojas, LHP, Stoneman Douglas

Considered the nation’s No. 2 pitching prospect for this weekend’s 2026 MLB Draft according to MLB.com, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound lefty led the Eagles to a 28-6 record and the Class 7A state championship – their sixth consecutive title. The Miami commit finished 11-1 with a 0.58 ERA, striking out 124 in 72 innings, and was named Perfect Game USA National Pitcher of the Year.

Coleman Borthwick, RHP, South Walton

Regarded as one of the state’s top pitchers in the Class of 2026, the Auburn commit went 11-0 with a remarkable 0.21 ERA and 121 strikeouts in leading the Seahawks to the Class 3A state championship. He also batted .460 with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 34 RBI.

Kaden Waechter, RHP, Tampa Jesuit

A superb senior right-hander, he compiled a 1.15 ERA and struck out 82 in powering the Tigers to a 28-6 record and the Class 4A state title. The FSU commit, who has has been clocked at 96 mph with his pitches, also batted .333.

Denton Lord, RHP, South Walton

A towering athlete at 6-foot-8, 215 pounds, the righty struck out 88 and compiled an 8-1 record and 1.15 ERA in leading the Seahawks to a 30-4 record. He is a Mississippi State commit.

Wilson Andersen, RHP, Tampa Jesuit

Physical pitcher (6-4, 205) went 11-2 with a 1.62 ERA and 111 strikeouts, and batted .426 with 11 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 36 RBI in guiding the Tigers to the Class 4A state championship. He also is a Mississippi State commit.

Brayden Harris, RHP/OF, St. Johns Country Day

The senior out of North Florida struck out a state-best 165 batters and compiled a 12-2 record in leading the Spartans to a 26-8 record and the Class 1A state title. The FSU commit also batted .400 with six doubles, seven home runs and 31 RBI.

Max Sakala, SS/3B/P, Orangewood Christian

One of the state’s most versatile players went 12-2 with 125 strikeouts – second-most in Florida – to power the Rams to a 27-4 record and a Class 1A state runner-up finish. He is a Miami commit.

J.T. Costello, 1B/RHP/OF, Bishop Moore

Tough Central Florida senior went 7-0 with a 0.49 ERA and 102 strikeouts in leading the Hornets to a sizzling 30-3 record and a Class 4A state runner-up finish. He has committed to St. John’s River State College.

Mathew Altman, RHP/1B/OF, Gaither

Outstanding hurler out of Tampa went a state-best 13-0 with a 0.44 ERA in 79 innings pitched, striking out 83, to lead the Cowboys to a 22-6 record. The FAMU commit also batted .500.

Carter Cox, LHP, Venice

The senior and Florida commit compiled a school-record 13-0 record with a 1.03 ERA, striking out 125 in 79.2 innings pitched, to lead the Indians to a 32-2 record and a Class 7A state runner-up finish.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962