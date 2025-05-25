Wellington edges Hagerty, 6-5, in eight innings for Class 7A state softball title
The Wellington Wolverines had just enough bite to finally win their first-ever Florida high school softball title. But it wasn’t easy.
In a back-and-forth affair that lasted approximately three hours, Wellington (23-4) edged Hagerty, 6-5, in eight innings for the Class 7A state championship in Longwood. Sam Ellis’ sacrifice-RBI scored Brianna Casey with the winning run.
Wellington had to survive a base-loaded top of the eighth inning by Hagerty (24-7) to win this game, which ended around 12:50 a.m., Sunday. The game originally was scheduled to start Saturday at 5 p.m. but rain and lightning delayed it until almost 10 p.m.
Tori Payne, a UCF signee, held Hagerty to only one run through five innings as Wellington built a 4-1 lead. But Payne began to run out of gas in the sixth inning, giving up three hits, including a two-run double by Addison Bell that cut the Wolverines’ lead to one, 4-3.
Wellington appeared to squash any momentum Hagerty had when Payne smacked an RBI-single, scoring Maddie Touchet, for a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth. But Hagerty didn’t give up.
The Huskies roared back in the top of the seventh inning when Campbell Downing ripped a two-out single, scoring USF signee Lexi Beldowicz, and Nicole Thompson reached on error, allowing Alabama signee Ana Roman to score and tie the game at 5-5.
Hagerty loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the eighth, but the Huskies grounded out to end the inning. Wellington then won it in the bottom of the inning.
Wellington struck first in the first inning when Angelina Baronci, a Georgia State commit, singled in Payne for a 1-0 lead. Hagerty then tied it at 1-1 in the third inning on a single by Alina Gallaher, scoring Roman.
Wellington went up by two runs, 3-1, in the third inning when Payne scored on an error, and Carolina Baronci singled in Kaylee Riles. Angelina Baronci then singled in Gabby D’ Arcangelo in the fourth inning for a 4-1 lead.
Payne then began to struggle in the sixth inning and the game turned into a nail-biter. She ended up allowing 10 hits but had a good day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a sacrifice, two runs scored and one RBI.
Angelina Baronci went 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Hagerty pitcher Ella Verne suffered her first loss of the season, allowing four runs on nine hits through 3 2/3 innings before getting pulled for Alexis Williamson. Offensively, Gallaher went 3-for-4 with one RBI, and Bell went 2-for-2 with a double, hit by pitch, sacrifice and two RBI for the Huskies.
Hagerty was attempting to win its second state title, its first since 2018. The Huskies now have finished as state runner-up twice.
