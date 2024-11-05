Windermere Prep Lakers Boys Basketball 2024-25 Season Preview: Key Players, Expectations, Key Games
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024-2025 Windermere Prep Lakers.
2023-2024 Season Recap
Record: 24-8
District 3A-6 Champions (Defeated The First Academy, 62-51)
Class 3A, Region 2 Champions (Defeated Holy Trinity Episcopal, 67-60)
Class 3A State Runner-Up (Lost to Riviera Prep, 67-57)
Key Returners
6-5 junior combo guard Brandon Bass Jr. is an impressive scorer who can impact the game in various ways. Bass Jr. is one of the few left-handed shooters in the state and has a knack for knocking down tough, contested shots. He also has a knack for scoring off the catch and off the bounce.
6-3 senior guard Samuel Shoptaw (South Alabama commit) displays a great feel whether it’s his leadership on the floor or his ability to score on all three levels. His ball handling and touch have gradually improved since the beginning of the season as well as his rebounding.
6-5 junior small forward Malachi Martis has a smooth inside-out game where he can knock down shots from inside the paint as well as from beyond the arc. On the defensive end, Martis plays a strong and athletic game when it comes to guarding multiple positions and is a strong rebounder.
Key Newcomers
6-3 junior guard Isaiah Gillard who came over from Foundation Academy can score across all three levels and play with a nice pace. Gillard is very crafty when he has the basketball in his hands where he makes the right plays whether it’s finding an open teammate or taking the right shot. He is also a hard-nosed defender when it comes to applying pressure on the opposing guards whether it’s jumping the passing lanes or guarding on the ball.
What Are Some Expectations?
“We expect to progress throughout the season and, hopefully, give ourselves a chance at winning a state championship at the end of the season.” Head Coach Brian Hoff said. “We will be more reliant this season where we will be led upon our guard play that features Brandon Bass Jr, Samuel Shoptaw, and Isaiah Gillard,” Hoff added.
Who Are Some Key Matchups This Season?
Monday, November 25 vs North Tampa Christian (Sun Bash Orlando)
Thursday, December 5 at The First Academy
Saturday, December 7 vs Bartow (Orlando Health Hoopfest)
Thursday, December 12 vs Evans
Wednesday, December 18 vs Central Florida Christian Academy
Friday, January 10 at Lake Highland Prep
Friday, January 17 vs Windermere
Saturday, January 18 vs Gibbs (Wally Keller Classic)
Saturday, January 25 vs Camden (New Jersey) (Iverson Roundball Classic)
Thursday, January 30-Saturday, February 1 (Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament)