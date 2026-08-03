Every Game That Could Shape the National Championship: Complete Schedules of the Power 25; Bookmark This Page

The High School On SI Preseason Power 25 National Football Rankings may identify the nation's top 25 teams entering the 2026 football season, but surviving the schedule is another matter entirely.

From coast-to-coast showcase games and interstate heavyweight clashes to the weekly gauntlet of California's Trinity League, this year's schedule leaves little room for error. No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Maryland) will log thousands of travel miles playing in eight states before closing with a potential national championship showdown at No. 1 IMG Academy (Florida), while Trinity League powers No. 4 St. John Bosco, No. 6 Centennial, No. 8 Santa Margarita and No. 10 Mater Dei must navigate what is arguably the toughest collection of league games anywhere in high school football.

Add in dangerous unranked contenders like Allen (Texas), American Heritage (Florida), East St. Louis (Illinois) and St. Joseph Regional (New Jersey)—all with opportunities to knock off multiple Top 25 opponents—and the road to a mythical national championship may be as demanding as it has ever been.

California's Trinity League Remains Football's Ultimate Gauntlet

No conference compares with the weekly challenge facing St. John Bosco, Mater Dei, Santa Margarita and Centennial. Every one of those teams will play multiple Top 10 opponents before league play even reaches its midpoint.

St. Frances May Own the Nation's Toughest Schedule

The Panthers will travel to Florida (twice), Arkansas, Texas, Virginia, New Jersey, Arizona and Connecticut before hosting IMG Academy in what could be the biggest game of the season. There isn't a breather on the schedule.

IMG's National Title Chase Comes Down to One Night

IMG's independent schedule features opponents from Utah, Texas, Hawaii, Virginia, Indiana, London, New Jersey and Maryland, but everything points toward Nov. 13, when the Ascenders travel to Baltimore to face St. Frances in a game that could decide No. 1 nationally.

Spoilers Are Everywhere

Allen, American Heritage, East St. Louis, St. Joseph Regional, Southlake Carroll, DeMatha and Bixby may have started outside the preseason rankings, but each has enough opportunities against elite competition to force its way into the national conversation.

Breaking Down the Toughest Schedules

St. Frances Academy

Eight states

Constant travel

IMG finale.

Virtually every opponent is capable of winning double-digit games

St. John Bosco

Bishop Gorman

St. Louis (Hawaii)

Trinity League (Mater Dei, Santa Margarita, Servite, JSerra)

Almost no "easy" weeks

Mater Dei

Centennial

Bishop Gorman

Entire Trinity League

Four nationally elite opponents over seven weeks

Centennial

Servite

Santa Margarita

Mater Dei

De La Salle.

Murrieta powers

Another brutal California schedule

IMG Academy

Less difficult top-to-bottom than St. Frances, but remarkably diverse

Three Top 25 opponents plus several respected national independents

Ends with potential No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown.

Honorable Mention

Bishop Gorman

St. Thomas Aquinas

Grayson

Duncanville

Biggest Spoler Opportunities

Allen (Texas) meets both Duncanville and DeSoto and with wins certainly becomes nationally ranked.

American Heritage (Plantation) faces No. 19 Chaminade-Madonna and has a possible playoff date with St. Thomas Aquinas.

East St. Louis battles Mount Carmel (IL) and could earn national consideration immediately.

New Jersey power St. Joseph Regional faces three nationally powers - Creekside, Mount Carmel and Don Bosco Prep.

Complete Power 25 Schedules

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Aug. 21 @ Lone Peak (UT)

Aug. 29 vs. Cornerstone Christian (TX)

Sept. 5 vs. St. Louis (HI)

Sept. 18 vs. The First Academy (FL)

Sept. 25 vs. Legacy School of Sports Sciences (TX)

Oct. 3 vs. St. James Performance Academy (VA)

Oct. 9 at New Palestine (IN)

Oct. 15 vs. NFL Academy (London)

Oct. 31 vs. Hun School (NJ)

Nov. 13 at No. 2 St. Frances Academy (MD)

2. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)

Aug. 28 @ DeLand (FL)

Sept. 4 @ Vero Beach (FL)

Sept. 11 @ Bryant (AR)

Sept. 18 vs. Hewlett Sports Academy (MD)

Sept. 25 vs. King/Drew (CA)

Oct. 2 @ Legacy School of Sports Sciences (TX)

Oct. 9 @ St. James Performance Academy (VA)

Oct. 17 @ Hun School (NJ)

Oct. 23 @ Aces Elite STEAM Academy (AZ)

Oct. 30 vs. TBA

Nov. 5 @ St. Thomas More (CT)

Nov. 13 vs. No. 1 IMG Academy (FL)

3. Buford (Ga.)

Aug. 22 vs. Gainesville (GA)

Sept. 4 @ Mallard Creek (NC)

Sept. 11 vs. Miami Central (FL)

Sept. 18 @ No. 12 Grayson (GA)

Sept. 25 @ Seckinger (GA)

Oct. 9 @ Dacula (GA)

Oct. 16 vs. Collins Hill (GA)

Oct. 23 @ Mill Creek (GA)

Oct. 30 vs. Discovery (GA)

Nov. 6 vs. Central Gwinnett (GA)

4. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Aug. 21 @ No. 7 Bishop Gorman (NV)

Aug. 28 vs. Roman Catholic (PA)

Sept. 4 @ Pittsburg (CA)

Sept. 11 vs. Kahuku (HI)

Sept. 19 @ St. Loui (HI)

Oct. 2 vs. JSerra (CA)

Oct. 9 vs. Orange Lutheran (CA)

Oct. 16 vs. No. 8 Santa Margarita (CA)

Oct. 23 @ Servite (CA)

Oct. 30 @ No. 10 Mater Dei

5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Aug. 21 @ Western (FL)

Aug. 29 vs. No. 16 DeSoto (TX)

Sept. 4 vs. Columbus (FL)

Sept. 10 @ Dillard (FL)

Sept. 18 @ Archbishop McCarthy (FL)

Oct. 2 @ No. 19 Chaminade Madonna (FL)

Oct. 9 vs. McArthur (FL)

Oct. 16 vs. Monarch (FL)

Oct. 23 vs. Flanagan (FL)

Oct. 30 vs. West Broward (FL)

6. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Aug. 20 @ Servite (CA)

Aug. 28 vs. No. 8 Santa Margarita (CA)

Sept. 11 @ No. 10 Mater Dei (CA)

Sept. 18 @ Rancho Cucamonga (CA)

Sept. 25 @ De La Salle (CA)

Oct. 1 @ Vista Murrieta (CA)

Oct. 9 @ Murrieta Valley (CA)

Oct. 15 vs. Norco (CA)

Oct. 23 vs. Chaparral (CA)

Oct. 29 Murrieta Mesa (CA)

7. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

Aug. 14 vs. Somerset Academy (NV)

Aug. 21 vs. No. 4 St. John Bosco (CA)

Aug. 29 @ Columbus (FL)

Sept. 4 @ Lone Peak (UT)

Sept. 18 @ No. 10 Mater Dei (CA)

Sept. 25 vs. Faith Lutheran (NV)

Oct. 9 vs. Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon (NV)

Oct. 15 vs. Sports Leadership & Management (NC)

Oct. 30 vs. Mater Academy Las Vegas (NV)

Nov. 6 vs. CIVICA (NV)

8. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.)

Aug. 21 vs. Jones (FL)

Aug. 28 @ No. 6 Centennial Corona (CA)

Sept. 4 vs. Highland (CA)

Sept. 12 @ Inderkum (CA)

Sept. 18 vs. Norco (CA)

Oct. 2 vs. No. 10 Mater Dei (CA)

Oct. 9 vs. Servite (CA)

Oct. 21 vs. JSerra (CA)

Oct. 30 @ Orange Lutheran (CA)

Biggest spoiler opportunities

Aug. 20 vs. No. 23 Brentwood Academy (TN)

Aug. 28 vs. Loudoun Sports Academy (VA)

Sept. 4 @ Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA)

Sept. 11 @ Trinity (KY)

Sept. 18 @ Christ Presbyterian Academy (TN)

Sept. 25 vs. Montgomery Bell Academy (TN)

Oct. 2 vs. McCallie (TN)

Oct. 16 vs. Legacy School of Sports Sciences (TX)

Oct. 23 @ Ensworth (TN)

Oct. 30 @ Knoxville Catholic (TN)

10. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Aug. 21 vs. American Fork (UT)

Aug. 29 @ Orem (UT)

Sept. 4 vs. Valor Christian (CO)

Sept. 11 vs. No. 6 Centennial Corona

Sept. 18 vs. No. 7 Bishop Gorman

Oct. 2 @ No. 8 Santa Margarita (CA)

Oct. 9 @JSerra (CA)

Oct. 16 @ Servite (CA)

Oct. 23 vs. Orange Lutheran

Oct. 30 vs. No. 4 St. John Bosco

11. Duncanville (Texas)

Aug. 28 @ Allen (TX)

Sept. 4 vs. Cedar Hill (TX)

Sept. 12 @ No. 16 DeSota (TX)

Sept. 18 vs. North Crowley (TX)

Sept. 25 @ Red Oak (TX)

Oct. 9 vs. Mansfield (TX)

Oct. 16 vs. Crowley (TX)

Oct. 23 @ Waxahachie (TX)

Oct. 30 vs. Lake Ridge (TX)

Nov. 6 @ Skyline (TX)

12. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Aug. 12 @ North Gwinnett (GA)

Aug. 21 @ Sandy Creek (GA)

Sept. 4 @ Langston Hughes (GA)

Sept. 11 @ Brunswick (GA)

Sept. 18 vs. No. 3 Buford (GA)

Oct. 2 vs. No. 22 Carol City (FL)

Oct. 9 @ Archer (GA)

Oct. 16 @ Newton (GA)

Oct. 23 vs. South Gwinnett (GA)

Nov. 6 vs. Rockdale County (GA)

13. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

Aug. 29 vs. Chandler (AZ)

Sept. 4 @ Orange Lutheran (CA)

Sept. 11 @ Pinnacle (AZ)

Sept. 18 vs. Liberty (AZ)

Sept. 25 @ Red Mountain (AZ)

Oct. 9 vs. Westwood (AZ)

Oct. 16 @ Mesa (AZ)

Oct. 23 vs. Brophy College Prep (AZ)

Oct. 30 @ Salpointe Catholic (AZ)

Nov. 6 vs. Perry (AZ)

14. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Aug. 21 @ JSerra (CA)

Aug. 27 @ No. 19 Chaminade-Madonna (FL)

Sept. 10 vs. St. Louis (HI)

Sept. 18 vs. Orange Lutheran (CA)

Sept. 25 vs. Pacifica (CA)

Oct. 2 vs. Loyola-Los Angeles (CA)

Oct. 9 @ Serra (CA)

Oct. 16 @ Chaminade (CA)

Oct. 23 @ Notre Dame (CA)

Oct. 30 vs. Bishop Amat (CA)

15. Carrollton (Ga.)

Aug. 21 @ Rome (GA)

Aug. 28 @ Columbia (GA)

Sept. 4 @ Catholic (LA)

Sept. 11 vs. Hapeville Charter (GA)

Sept. 18 vs. West Charlotte (NC)

Sept. 25 @ Archer (GA)

Oct. 9 @ Douglas County (GA)

Oct. 16 vs. Northgate (GA)

Oct. 23 @ Westlake (GA)

Oct. 30 vs. East Coweta (GA)

16. DeSoto (Texas)

Aug. 29 @ No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)

Sept. 4 @ Allen (TX)

Sept. 12 vs. No. 11 Duncanville (TX)

Sept. 18 @ Centennial (TX)

Sept. 25 vs. Midlothian (TX)

Oct. 9 @ Lancaster (TX)

Oct. 16 vs. Mansfield Summit (TX)

Oct. 23 @ Cedar Hill (TX)

Oct. 30 @ Mansfield Legacy (TX)

Nov. 5 vs. Cleburne (TX)

17. Creekside (Fairburn, Ga.)

Aug. 21 vs. Clay-Chalkville (AL)

Sept. 5 @ St. Joseph Regional (NJ)

Sept. 11 @ Newnan (GA)

Sept. 18 vs. Tri-Cities (GA)

Sept. 25 @ Morrow (GA)

Oct. 2 @ McIntosh (GA)

Oct. 9 vs. Northside (GA)

Oct. 16 @ Lovejoy (GA)

Oct. 24 vs. Langston Hughes (GA)

Nov. 6 vs. Woodward Academy (GA)

18. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)

Aug. 28 vs. Armwood (FL)

Sept. 4 @ Roman Catholic (PA)

Sept. 12 @ Pope John XXII (NJ)

Sept. 18 @ Paramus Catholic (NJ)

Sept. 25 vs. St. Joseph Regional (NJ)

Oct. 3 @ Bergen Catholic (NJ)

Oct. 16 vs. DePaul Catholic (NJ)

Oct. 23 @ St. Peter’s Prep (NJ)

Oct. 30 vs. Delbarton (NJ)

19. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Aug. 20 @ Monarch

Aug. 27 vs. No. 14 Sierra Canyon (CA)

Sept. 4 vs. American Heritage (FL)

Sept. 10 vs. True North Classical Academy (FL)

Sept. 18 @ Cardinal Gibbons (FL)

Sept. 25 vs. St. Andrew’s (FL)

Oct. 2 vs. No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)

Oct. 9 @ Cardinal Newman (FL)

Oct. 16 vs. McArthur (FL)

Oct. 30 @ Coconut Creek (FL)

20. Brownsburg (Ind.)

Aug. 21 @ Lawrence North (IN)

Aug. 28 Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA)

Sept. 4 @ Franklin Central (IN)

Sept. 11 vs. Avon (IN)

Sept. 18 @ Fishers (IN)

Sept. 25 vs. Westfield (IN)

Oct. 2 @ Zionsville (IN)

Oct. 9 @ Noblesville (IN)

Oct. 16 @ Hamilton Southeastern (IN)

21. Thompson (Ala.)

Aug. 20 @ Phenix City-Central (AL)

Aug. 27 vs. Clay-Chalkville (AL)

Sept. 4 vs. Vestavia Hills (AL)

Sept. 11 @ Spain Park (AL)

Sept. 18 vs. Tuscaloosa County (AL)

Oct. 2 @ Hoover (AL)

Oct. 9 @ Hewitt-Trussville (AL)

Oct. 16 vs. Prattville (AL)

Oct. 23 @ Oak Mountain (AL)

Oct. 29 vs. Choctawhatchee (FL)

22. Carol City (Miami, Fla.)

Aug. 21 @ Mainland (FL)

Aug. 28 @ Lee County (GA)

Sept. 4 vs. Miami Norland (FL)

Sept. 17 vs. Edison (FL)

Sept. 24 vs. Booker T. Washington (FL)

Oct. 2 @ No. 12 Grayson (GA)

Oct. 9 vs. Miami Northwestern (FL)

Oct. 23 @ Mater Academy Charter (FL)

Oct. 30 vs. Miami Central (FL)

23. Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)

Aug. 20 @ No. 9 Baylor (TN)

Aug. 28 vs. Brentwood (TN)

Sept. 4 vs. St. Joseph Prep (PA)

Sept. 11 vs. Lift for Life Academy (MO)

Sept. 18 @ Christian Brothers (TN)

Sept. 25 @ Ensworth (TN)

Oct. 2 @ Memphis University School (TN)

Oct. 9 vs. Briarcrest Christian (TN)

Oct. 23 vs. Father Ryan (TN)

Oct. 29 vs. Lipscomb Academy (TN)

24. Mount Carmel (Chicago)

Aug. 22 @ East St. Louis (IL)

Aug. 28 @ St. Joseph Regional (NJ)

Sept. 4 vs. Nazareth Academy (IL)

Sept. 11 vs. Marist (IL)

Sept. 18 @ St. Patrick (IL)

Sept. 25 @ Brother Rice (IL)

Oct. 2 vs. Providence Academy (IL)

Oct. 9 @ Joilet Catholic (IL)

Oct. 16 @ Loyola Academy (IL)

25. La Salle College Prep (Wyndmoor, Pa.)

Aug. 28 @ Paramus Catholic (NJ)

Sept. 4 vs. Malvern Prep (PA)

Sept. 12 vs. Archbishop Wood (PA)

Sept. 19 @ Calvert Hall (MD)

Sept. 25 @ Salesianum (DE)

Oct. 3 vs. Father Judge (PA)

Oct. 10 St. Joseph Prep (PA)

Oct. 17 vs. Roman Catholic (PA)

Oct. 23 @ Cardinal O’Hara (PA)

Oct. 30 @ Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (PA)