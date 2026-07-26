Historic rivalries. Interstate showdowns. Defending champion duels.

Virginia's 2026 high school football schedule is loaded with games that could shape conference races, playoff brackets, and statewide rankings long before November arrives. From Week 1 blockbusters to late-season rivalry clashes, here are the 25 regular-season matchups we’re most excited to see this fall.

If you're only able to make a few games this season, these should be at the top of your list.

Nos. 25-16: Great Early-Season Tests

25. Woodberry Forest at St. Mary's Ryken (MD), Friday, Sept. 11

Jackson Matteo's Tigers have an early-season interstate matchup against the Maryland-based Knights. St. Mary's Ryken is coming off a strong 2025 season where they won the WCAC Metro championship.

24. Trinity Episcopal at Hermitage, Friday, Sept. 11

Since his hiring in 2012, Sam Mickens has led the Titans to multiple VISAA state championships. They are also coming off an appearance in the Division I state championship game. The Richmond private school will face a Richmond public school in Timothy Jean-Pierre's Panthers.

23. Trinity Episcopal at Woodberry Forest, Saturday, Sept. 19

The following week, the Titans will face a fellow private school in Jackson Matteo's Bengals. Trinity took last year's matchup with a 40-7 blowout win.

22. James Madison at West Springfield, Thursday, Sept. 10

Justin Counts' Falcons visit Anthony Parker's Spartans in an early-season non-conference matchup. These two teams met last year which James Madison won 28-17.

21. Lake Braddock at James Madison, Thursday, Sept. 3

The week before, the Falcons will host Mike Daugherty's Bruins in a rematch of their 2024 VHSL Class 6 state semifinal meeting, where Madison dominated for a 42-19 victory.

20. Mallard Creek (NC) at Maury, Friday, Aug. 28

Last year, Dyrri McCain's Commodores claimed their third consecutive VHSL state championship. They open the season with an interstate showdown against the North Carolina-based Mavericks.

19. Highland Springs at Dinwiddie, Friday, Sept. 11

Loren Johnson's Springers are coming off an appearance in the VHSL Class 5 state championship game. One of their early-season tests will be a road matchup against Billy Mills' Generals, who started the 2025 season undefeated before falling to Varina in the Class 4 playoffs.

18. Huguenot at Highland Springs, Friday, Sept. 4

To open the season, the Springers will host Charles Scott Sr.'s Falcons, who also fell to Varina in the playoffs. Huguenot's offense is led by the head coach's son Charles Scott Jr., who enters his junior year after committing to Alabama.

17. James Madison at Stone Bridge, Friday, Aug. 28

Kedric Golston's Bulldogs will open the 2026 season at home against the Falcons. These two teams usually meet the first week of the season, as Stone Bridge took the 2025 matchup 7-0.

16. Quince Orchard (MD) at Stone Bridge, Friday, Sept. 18

The Bulldogs continue their yearly tradition facing the Maryland-based Cougars. Quince Orchard has won back-to-back state championships and is coming off a tight 20-0 shutout win last year.

Nos. 15-6: Rivalries and Playoff-Caliber Showdowns

15. Heritage at Liberty Christian, Friday, Oct. 30

Late October will feature Brad Bradley's Pioneers facing the Bulldogs in another meeting between the two Lynchburg private school rivals. Liberty Christian enters the season with a new head coach in Josh Martin, who takes over for Frank Rocco. Both teams met in the 2025 Class 3 playoffs, where the Bulldogs won 14-7.

14. St. Christopher's at Trinity Episcopal, Saturday, Oct. 24

October will also feature a duel between Richmond private schools as the Titans face Lance Clelland's Saints. St. Christopher's took the 2025 meeting in a close 13-7 win.

13. Colonial Forge at North Stafford, Friday, Sept. 25

These two Stafford County rivals will meet with new leaders at the helm. The Eagles enter the 2026 season under new head coach Earl Moore, who took over for John Brown. Meanwhile, Orlando Jones replaces Marquez Hall after North Stafford advanced to the 2025 VHSL Class 6 state championship game.

12. Riverbend at Colonial Forge, Friday, Oct. 16

Late in the season, the Eagles will host Ed Webb's Bears as both teams look to make some noise in 2026. Last year, the two schools were undefeated when they faced each other, but Riverbend escaped with the 41-27 victory.

11. Riverbend at North Stafford, Friday, Nov. 6

To close the regular season, the Bears and Wolverines will meet once again in a contest that could decide potential playoff seeding. Riverbend won last year's end-of-season matchup in a close 28-21 victory.

10. Indian River at King's Fork, Friday, Oct. 30

Two competitive Southeastern District schools meet toward the end of the season as Brandon Carr's Braves visit Anthony Joffrion's Bulldogs. King's Fork has won the last four meetings, including a thrilling double-overtime win in 2023.

9. Oscar Smith at Indian River, Friday, Sept. 18

Chris Scott's Tigers have been one of the top teams in Virginia by winning back-to-back Class 6 state titles. They will visit the Braves in another chapter of this Chesapeake high school rivalry. Both teams are led by star quarterbacks in Lonnie Andrews III and Malik Heru.

8. Benedictine at McDonogh (MD), Friday, Sept. 18

Kurt von Bergen's Cadets enter the 2026 season as the defending VISAA Division I state champions. They will head up to Maryland to face the Eagles in a battle of private schools. Benedictine's offense is led by senior and Richmond commit Ralphie Puccinelli.

7. Maury at Bishop McNamara (MD), Saturday, Sept. 12

September will feature another interstate private school showdown as the Commodores visit the Maryland-based Mustangs. Bishop McNamara plays in the WCAC along with Virginia schools Paul VI, Bishop Ireton, and Bishop O'Connell.

6. Grimsley (NC) at Varina, Friday, Oct. 2

Marcus Lewis' Blue Devils are coming off winning the 2025 VHSL Class 4 state championship, their second title in five years. This October, they will host the North Carolina-based Whirlies, who are coming off back-to-back undefeated seasons.

Top Five: Virginia's Biggest Games of 2026

5. St. James Performance Academy at IMG Academy (FL), Saturday, Oct. 3

Darryl Overton's Strivers are coming off their inaugural season where they went 8-1 and finished as the top team in Virginia. One of their biggest foes this season will be the Florida-based Ascenders in early October.

4. St. Frances Academy (MD) at St. James Performance Academy, Friday, Oct. 9

The following week, the Strivers will head upstate to face the Panthers, who are considered to be Maryland's top high school football program. St. James fell 35-0 in last year's meeting.

3. Highland Springs at Varina, Friday, Oct. 30

This Halloween weekend, the Springers will visit the Blue Devils in another chapter of the Great American Rivalry Series. Varina has won the last two meetings, as both schools should be exciting to watch this coming season.

2. Varina at Maury, Friday, Sept. 4

Here we have two defending VHSL state champions, as the Blue Devils won the Class 4 championship, while the Commodores claimed their third straight Class 5 title. This will also be a huge quarterback duel between Varina senior Kaleb Wyche and Maury junior Domanick Everette.

1. Varina at Oscar Smith, Friday, Sept. 11

We finish with another pair of defending state champions, with the Tigers having been the top-ranked team in High School On SI's Virginia Power 25 Rankings for 2025. The QB battle between Wyche and Andrews will also be one to watch. With two defending champions, two of the state’s best quarterbacks and potential No. 1-ranking implications, this is Virginia’s most anticipated regular-season game.