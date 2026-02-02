High School Coach in North Carolina Resigns after State Championship Appearance
A high school football coach in North Carolina who guided his team to a state championship game appearance in more than 30 years has resigned.
The Citizen Times reported that Luke Coleman, the Brevard head coach for the last four seasons, recently announced his decision in a letter to the Blue Devil Community:
Dear Brevard Community,
Please accept this letter as my formal resignation from the position of Head Football Coach at Brevard High School.
I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to lead this program, it has been a privilege to work with such an outstanding group of young men, coaches and community. Coaching at Brevard has been an honor, and I will always value the relationships built and the lessons learned throughout this journey. I am incredibly proud of our players and the character, commitment and resilience they showed each day. This has been one of the most fulfilling aspects of my time here at Brevard.
I also extend my sincere appreciation to the families, supporters, alumni and administration who have stood behind our program since Day One. Your encouragement, presence and belief in these young men made a lasting impact.
Brevard will always hold a special place in my heart. I am thankful for the relationships built and the lessons learned. I wish the students and the entire Brevard community continued success. My hope is that the foundation we built together continues to serve the team well in the years ahead.
Thank you again for the privilege of serving as Head Football Coach at Brevard.
With sincere appreciation,
Luke Coleman
Coleman became the Blue Devils’ head coach in 2022. Since then, he has led Brevard to a 40-13 record, three straight Mountain Eight Conference titles, regional final appearances and a bid to the state title game for the first time since 1982.
In 2025, the Blue Devils went 14-1. The team’s season came to an end following a 50-20 loss to Reidsville in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 4A championship game.
Coleman – a Canton, North Carolina native and a 1999 graduate of Pisgah – was an assistant coach in Georgia before taking over the Blue Devils.
Transylvania County Schools has begun the process of searching for Coleman’s replacement. As for Coleman, details on his next move remain to be seen.
