Swain County Schools Turn to Winning Pedigree in Hire of New Football Coach
Swain County Schools in North Carolina is bringing on a familiar face as its new head football coach.
The school announced that Scott Riley, former head coach at Cleveland High School, is taking over the Maroon Devils’ football program. Riley replaces Sherman Holt, who went 23-24 in four seasons at Swain County.
Aside from coaching, Riley has taught social studies and weightlighting for more than 20 years.
“Coach Riley comes to Bryson City with a proven history of winning and a deep commitment to student-athlete success, both on the field and in the classroom,” noted in a release.
Riley, who coached the Rams for 12 years, led the program to a 130-27 record, 11 conference titles and an appearance in the 2020 NCHSAA Class 3AA championship game during his tenure.
When Riley was at the helm, Cleveland also had a 61-game regular-season win streak – the fourth largest in North Carolina history.
Swain County is coming off a 6-5 record in 2025. The Maroon Devils compiled a 23-24 record under Holt, including an 11-2 mark and a Class 1A third round appearance.
Riley will now look to bring the Maroon Devils back to state prominence. Historically one of the best small-school programs in North Carolina, Swain County has won eight state titles, including five when the late and legendary coach Boyce Deitz was at the helm.
“I am blessed and extremely grateful to be entrusted with the care of Swain County football,” Riley said. “I hope to live up to the standards established by the legendary coaches of Swain’s past, and I am excited to get started building a team all of Swain County will be proud of.”
Swain County has not been to a state championship game since 2012 and hasn’t won a title since 2011.
