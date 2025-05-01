Jordan Hudson showed familiar traits as a high school cheerleader
Not long before she achieved sudden fame as the girlfriend of NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick, 24-year old Jordon Hudson flew through the air on the sidelines of football games at Nauset Regional High School in Massachusetts.
Hudson was a flyer on the Nauset co-ed cheerleading squad before graduating from the Cape Cod school in 2019, the same year Belichick won his sixth and final Super Bowl championship as the head coach of the New England Patriots.
Hudson continued to cheer in college at Bridgewater State University and was member of the school's National Cheerleaders Association Collegiate Championship squad in 2021, according to the Cape Cod Times.
Belichick, 73, is currently preparing for his first season as head football coach at the University of North Carolina, but seems to be generating far more attention these days from his relationship with Hudson, who is 49-years his minor.
The couple has come under increased scrutiny this week after a bizarre interview over the weekend with CBS Sunday Morning News. The interview, which is going viral, was interrupted by Hudson when correspondent Tony Dokoupil asked Belichick about how he met Hudson.
“We’re not talking about this,” exclaimed Hudson from just off set. Dokoupil, who seemed stunned by the interruption, asked “No?” To which, Hudson responded forcefully, “No!”
The incident has raised concern about how much influence Hudson has over Belichick, not only in their personal life, but his business affairs.
According to a report in the New York Post, Hudson behavior around Belichick is not far removed from the personality she displayed in high school.
“That is exactly how she is,” an unnamed former high school classmate of Hudson told the Post. “We are so unsurprised by this. None of us are shocked. We think it is hilarious.
“Everyone who knows her is so unsurprised by this. This is totally something she would do.”
The classmate went on to say that Hudson was controlling in her high school relationships including one with an older guy.
“She would get mad at him for something stupid and berate him and control him about something or get mad at him over random things,” the classmate said. “It was very tumultuous. Everyone knew their business. It was very dramatic.”
However, another high school classmate described Hudson as "very nice" and "generous" and said she was "very kind and always smiling," in the New York Post report.
Hudson and Belichick, as they have previously stated, met on flight in June of 2023, shortly before Belichick ended his relation with longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday. Within months of meeting Belichick, according to a Realtor.com report, purchased four homes worth an estimated $8 million.
NBA legend Charles Barkley, who describes himself as great friend of Belichick, said he is worried about the coach during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday.
“I’m not sure what’s going on,” Barkley said. “We’ve been great friends since he coached for the Browns. I think he’s got to be very careful right now. This is starting to be on a very slippery slope. He’s the greatest football coach ever. Him and [former University of Alabama coach] Nick Saban. For college, Nick Saban. For Bill, the NFL.”
“From what I’m hearing, it’s starting to be a very slippery slope," Barkley added. "I never talk about people’s personal relationships — that’s another rule I got. But, I will admit, I’m a little concerned with some of the stuff that’s going on. I might actually reach out to him to make sure everything’s good, but I am concerned from what I’m hearing. It’s not a good look, right, I’ll admit that.”