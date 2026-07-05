Team USA Makes History With Record 60-0 Win Over Canada in Can-Am Bowl

You could say that the United State has Canada's number.

Team USA, featuring football players from Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska and Texas, blanked its Canadian opponent, 60-0, in the 2026 edition of the Can-Am 6-Man All-Star football game, on July 4 in Meeteetse, Wyoming. It was the fifth straight win in the series for the Americans.

The U.S. effort was led by a stellar performance from Jayton High (Tex.) running back Bode Ham.

A Historic Shutout

The Can-Am Bowl, which began in 1997, has been dominated by the Stars & Stripes, which features players who graduated in the Class of 2026.

The US leads the series 23-5 and has won 14 of the past 15 meetings, including five straight. Canada prevailed in 2019 by a 40-28 score.

The shutout was the first ever.

Texas Star Sets the Tone

Ham scored two early touchdowns on Saturday after leading the Jaybirds to a 15-0 record as a senior. Jayton posted 99 points in its final game of the season, a win over Richland Springs that gave the program its 30th consecutive victory.

Jayton, which has an enrollment of just 58 students, won the past two Texas state titles behind Ham, a two-time Player of the Year who will continue his career with Hardin-Simmons University.

Against Richland Springs, Ham set a state record with 13 touchdowns (10 rushing), finishing the contest with 548 yards (430 rushing).

MVPs Shine for Team USA

Nolan Kamerman of Custer-Hysham-Melstone (Montana) was named Offensive MVP for the Stars & Stripes, while Colorado's Austin Wright (Arickeree School District) earned Defensive MVP. Another Colorado product, Jadyn Martinez, intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown.

Houston Billeter, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound quarterback from Southwest High School in Bartley, Nebraska, threw two touchdowns and hauled in another from Kamerman on a trick play. Billeter guided his school to an 11-1 record as a senior.

Six-Man Football's International Showcase

For the second time in three years, the game was played in the town of Meeteetse, Wyoming (population 316).

The Stars & Stripes won the 2025 meeting 70-52 in Rosetown, Saskatchewan. In 2024, the United States claimed a 65-44 win in Meeteetse. The first 23 meetings were held in Canada.

The first Can-Am game held on American soil was in 2022 in Lambert, Montana. The game wasn't played the previous two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Nuances of Six-Man Football

Six-man games are played on a smaller field, with every player eligible to touch and advance the football. It takes 15 yards to gain a first down, compared to 10 in 11-man football.

There are special rules for the quarterback, who can't directly run the ball past the line of scrimmage. The quarterback must hand off, toss or throw to another player.