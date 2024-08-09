10 Georgia girls high school softball pitchers to watch in 2024
One of the few states to play softball in the spring, Georgia's high school softball players are ready to take to the diamond. This presents the perfect time for us to take a look at 10 top returning Georgia high school softball pitchers to watch in 2024.
1. Gwen Hill, Hebron Christian
Hill was spectacular in her junior season, as she led all pitchers in the state with 319 strikeouts and 213 innings pitched. She finished last season with 26 wins and a 1.64 ERA. The rising senior has the best argument at being the best pitcher in the state after the season she put together.
2. Addie Edwards, Heritage
The rising senior was the ace last year for Heritage and looks to build off a fantastic season. She finished last season with unbelievable numbers like a 19-0 record, a 0.05 ER, and 220 strikeouts. Her performances throughout the season were a big reason Heritage finished the year on a 20-game winning streak and 4A champs.
3. Emma Jordan, Stratford Academy
Jordan made huge leaps from her sophomore to junior season and found herself as the ace for Stratford Academy. She finished the season with 10 wins, a 2.59 ERA, and was third amongst all juniors last season in strikeouts with 199.
4. Hannah Garner, Georgia Military
Garner was given a huge workload increase and delivered when she was in the circle. She pitched 157 innings and had a 2.01 ERA and 12 wins, while also finishing the year with 199 strikeouts. She will look to make another jump in her senior year.
5. Abby Lovell, Northside (Columbus)
Lovell has been a great pitcher since her freshman year, and nothing changed last year in her junior season. Her stats were unbelievable, like having pitched a career high 122 innings and finishing with a 0.63 ERA and a 17-2 record. She had 15 games of six or more innings pitched and 10 games of double-digit strikeouts including a 20-strikeout game.
6. Mya Armstrong, Liberty County
Armstrong was a standout for Liberty County last season and was arguably the best freshman pitcher in the state. She led all freshmen with 135 strikeouts and was fourth with 81 innings pitched. With a year under her belt look for her to have an exceptional sophomore season.
7. Zoie Shiflett, Cartersville
Shiflet was the other freshman that had a strong case for best freshman pitcher last season. She came into Cartersville’s rotation and from day one looked like a dominant ace. She led her team in innings pitched (152.2), strikeouts (108), ERA (2.38), and wins (19). Her stats rivaled that of some of the top seniors from last season.
8. Lily Vaughn, Jefferson County
Vaughn had herself an impressive sophomore season last year. She led all sophomores with 176 strikeouts (26 more than the next closest) and 149 innings pitched (30 more than the next closest).
9. Kaylee Huckaby, Rockmart
The rising senior is coming off a big-time junior season. As the ace of her squad, she led her team in all pitching categories and finished with 3.28 ERA, 17-5 record, 133 strikeouts and 141 innings pitched. She wasn’t just the ace of any team either, Rockmart went 29-5 and 12-0 in region play.
10. Erin Harrelson, George Walton Academy
The rising senior was as solid and dependable as they come in the circle. Just about every time she stepped into the circle for George Walton Academy good things happened for her team. In her 21 appearances, she finished with a 14-2 record, 2.04 ERA, and 143 strikeouts to only 16 walks.