Top Georgia High School Softball Player Commits to Missouri
One of the top high school softball players in the state of Georgia has opted for another SEC school to continue her career at.
Harrison High School junior Nola Tylke announced her commitment to Missouri on social media.
“I’m beyond excited to announce my commitment to the University of Missouri to continue my academic and athletic journey,” Tylke wrote. “I’m so grateful to my family for supporting my dream. From the long drives, early mornings and the move from Wisconsin to Georgia to everything in between.
“It’s been an incredible journey we’ve shared together.”
The Class of 2027 prospect also plays for Beverly Bandits 16U Conroy and was named All-American in 2025 by Premier Girls Fastpitch.
Noah Tylke Projects as Middle Infielder at Next Level
Projected as a middle infielder, Tylke was a Class 6A all-state selection and the Region 3-6A Player of the Year after hitting .515 with a 1.475 OPS. For Beverly, she hit .482 with 37 doubles, 10 triples, 10 home runs and 96 RBI.
Missouri is led by Larissa Anderson, who took over in 2018. She has posted a record of 242-146, winning 48 games and making the NCAA Super Regional in 2024. The Tigers have three other NCAA Regional and one more NCAA Super Regional appearances under Anderson.
From 2007-2024, Missouri missed the NCAA Tournament just once. They have made six NCAA Women’s College World Series appearances overall.