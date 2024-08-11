10 Georgia high school softball hitters to watch in 2024
The Georgia high school softball season is played in the fall, unlike most states which play in the spring, and the 2024 season is set to get underway on diamonds across the state. Here is our look at 10 top returning Georgian high school softball hitters to watch in 2024.
1. Gabby Lloyd, Rockdale County
Lloyd led all juniors last season in batting average with a .714 average. She did it all as she was able to hit for power with 23 extra base hits. Those extra base hits included six home runs, four triples, and 13 doubles.
2. Jordan Bishop, Cartersville
It was almost a forgone conclusion of a hit every time Bishop stepped up to the plate last season. She finished the season with a .561 batting average and drove in 46 runs. She was the best junior last season at getting extra base hits, she ended the season with 31 of them which included 12 homers, nine triples, and 10 doubles.
3. Maggy Abernathy, Calhoun
Abernathy improved in every category from her freshman to sophomore season. Last year she showed she could not only hit for power, with seven home runs (most amongst sophomores), but she also hit for average at .525. She showed off her speed on the base-paths as well with 22 doubles and 11 stolen bases.
4. Paige Carroll, West Forsyth
Carroll was so good for West Forsyth at the plate last season. She led her team in all major hitting categories and led all juniors in RBIs with 47. She finished the season with 30 extra base hits including eight homers, four triples, and 18 doubles, while having a .510 batting average.
5. Gail Nelson, Woodward Academy
Nelson was the driving force for Woodward Academy last season. She led her team with a .561 batting average and 32 hits with 18 being extra-base hits. She finished with eight home runs, four triples, six doubles, and 35 RBI.
6. Ella Oswalt, Northgate
Oswalt was second amongst all juniors last season with 10 home runs but also hit for a .406 batting average. She was huge for Northgate’s offense with 47 RBIs and 32 runs.
7. Kaloni Davis, Therrell
Davis was one of the elite players on the base-paths last season. She finished the year with 68 stolen bases in 68 attempts, meaning she never got caught stealing while having the most attempts among juniors. What made this possible was her .435 batting average and 1.185 OPS.
8. Mariah Woolridge, Therrell
Woolridge had a season fro which 95% of all players would wish. As a freshman she led all players in the state in stolen bases with 88. What makes her so good is she isn’t just a pinch runner, she had a great season at the plate, especially as a freshman.
9. Jayla Santana, Hillgrove
Santana led all freshmen last season in the home run category with eight. In other categories, she finished the season with 27 hits, 21 RBI, seven doubles and eight stolen bases.
10. Kaitlyn Malone, North Murray
Malone was awesome as a freshman last season. She had a hot bat throughout the year, finishing with five homers, and nine doubles. She also drove in 40 runs and had a .464 batting average.