2024 Georgia High School Football Award Winners
Year in and year out, Georgia is home to some of the very best high school football in the country and 2024 was no exception. With the state champions crowned and the state's programs now focused on 2025, it is time to take a quick look back to recognize our 2024 Georgia High School Football Award Winners.
Leading the way are the Offensive Player of the Year, Milton quarterback Luke Nickel, and the Defensive Player of the Year, Grayson linebacker Tyler Atkinson.
Offensive Player of the Year - Luke Nickel, Milton
Milton’s Luke Nickel put together a tremendous senior season for the Eagles. He accounted for more than 4,000 yards of total offense - 3,744 yards passing and 300 yards rushing - and combined for 50 touchdowns. His 44 passing touchdowns was tied for second in the state, and he helped guide the eagles to the Class 5A state championship.
All-State QBs
Luke Nickel, Milton, Sr.
3,744 passing yards, 44 TDs, 300 rushing yards, 6 TDs
Julian Lewis, Carrollton, Sr.
3,798 passing yards, 48 TDs, 86 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Antwaan Hill, Houston County, Sr.
3,626 passing yards, 44 TDs, -14 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Weston Bryan, Lee County, Sr.
2,407 passing yards, 29 TDs, 1,528 rushing yards, 34 TDs
Honorable Mention
Weston Taylor, Cambridge; Christian Langford, Langston Hughes
All-State RBs
Zayden Cook, Chattooga, Sr.
2,939 rushing yards, 33 TDs, 8.99 avg,, 92 receiving yards, 0 TDs
Nick Woodford, Northeast, Sr.
2,603 rushing yards, 37 TDs, 10.2 avg., 227 receiving yards, 5 TDs
Tyrese Woodgett, Coffee, Sr.
2,340 rushing yards, 27 TDs, 7.4 avg., 186 receiving yards, 2 TDs
Brayden Tyson, Brookwood, Soph.
2,244 rushing yards, 26 TDs, 10.2 avg., 326 receiving yards, 3 TDs
Honorable Mention
Zion Johnson, Newton; Ousmane Kromah, Lee County; Malachi Render-Fannin, Lagrange
All-State WRs
Jaylen Elder, Morgan County, Sr.
1,713 receiving yards, 22 TDs
Isaiah Mitchell, Houston County, Sr.
1,661 receiving yards, 19 TDs
Jaivon Soloman, Jones County, Sr.
1,509 receiving yards, 14 TDs
Craig Dandridge, Cambridge, Jr.
1,443 receiving yards, 14 TDs
Landon Roldan, North Oconee, Sr.
1,369 receiving yards, 20 TDs
Honorable Mention
Kamari Maxwell, New Hampstead; George Lamons, Brooks County; CJ Wiley, Milton
All-State TEs
Ethan Barbour, Milton, Sr.
989 receiving yards, 12 TDs
Grant Hollier, River Ridge, Sr.
975 receiving yards, 16 TDs
Haze Kent, Brunswick, Jr.
983 receiving yards, 8 TDs
Elyiss Williams, Camden County, Sr.
789 receiving yards, 11 TDs
All-State OL
Josh Petty, Fellowship Chrisitan, Sr.
Brayden Jacobs, Milton, Sr.
Juan Gaston, Westlake, Sr.
Alex Payne, Gainesville, Sr.
Dontrell Glover, Hughes, Sr.
Nick Brooks, Grayson, Sr.
Tavaris Dice, Hughes, Sr.
Dennis Uzochukwu, Peachtree Ridge, Sr.
Defensive Player of the Year LB Tyler Atkinson, Grayson, Jr.
The Grayson defense was loaded with talent this past season, but there was no bigger piece to the puzzle than star junior linebacker Tyler Atkinson, who capped off his season with a Class 6A state title. He finished with 168 tackles, 13 sacks, 32 tackles for a loss, one interception and one forced fumble and helped anchor a Rams defense from start to finish.
All-State Defense
DE Marquis Williams, Brooks County, Sr.
98 tackles, 19 sacks, 46.5 TFL, 1 FF
DT Nicholas Mathious, Hillgrove, Sr.
91 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 50 TFL, 6 FF
DE Herbert Scroggins III, Benedictine, Sr.
86 tackles, 21 sacks, 17 TFL
DE Jaden Wuerth, Aquinas, Soph.
147 tackles, 13 sacks, 38 TFL
DE Quay Hood, Decatur, Sr.
76 tackles, 14 sacks, 28 TFL, 3 INT, 2 FF
LB Tyler Atkinson, Grayson, Jr.
168 tackles, 13 sacks, 32 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FF
LB Christopher Starr, Spencer, Soph.
192 tackles, 10 sacks, 26 TFL, 1 FF
LB Rett Hemphill, Jefferson, Sr.
140 tackles, 7 interceptions, 5 sacks, 12 TFL, 4 PD
LB Michael Hastie, Douglas County, Sr.
172 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 TFL, 1 FF
LB David Parson, Union Grove, Soph.
112 tackles, 17 sacks, 38 TFL, 3 FF
DB Macklin Sanders, Ola, Sr.
164 tackles, 20 TFL, 4 sacks, 3 INT, 1 FF
DB Kortnei Williams, Northeast, Soph.
25 tackles, 10 interceptions, 4 PD, 2 FF
DB Dy’Lon Womack, North Cobb, Sr.
69 tackles, 8 interceptions, 8 PD, 1 sack
DB Braylon Miller, Union Grove, Soph.
68 tackles, 7 interceptions, 15 PD, 1 FF
DB Dylan Haley, Cherokee Bluff, Soph.
20 tackles, 10 interceptions, 5 PD