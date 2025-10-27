Vote Now: Who is Central Florida High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 27, 2025
Central Florida high school football players made some highlight-reel performances last week during Week 10 action of the 2025 season.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, and Indian River) and nominated 24 athletes for games played Oct. 23-25, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Oct. 16-18, 2025: Noah Flores, RB/SS/WR Melbourne Central Catholic.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 2. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Sebastian Galeano, QB, Oviedo
Talented junior completed 12 of 18 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns to help the Lions power past Evans, 29-28, in double overtime and capture the Class 6A, District 4 title.
Jayden Ammons, RB/SB/WR, West Orange
The junior scored the game-winning TD on a short run with less than 30 seconds left to help the Warriors rally from a 14-0 deficit and beat the Ocoee Knights, 21-14, clinching the Class 7A, District 5 title,
Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary
The Notre Dame commit completed 11 of 17 passes for 187 yards and four TDs to guide the Rams past Lake Brantley, 51-17, in a Class 7A, District 3 game.
Blake McCullough, QB, Bishop Moore
Super sophomore completed 17 of 23 passes for 357 yards and four TDs and ran three times for 50 yards and a score to propel the unbeaten Hornets (9-0) past FSU University High School, 56-35.
Eddie Russomanno, FS/ATH, Windermere
Junior made two interceptions to power the Wolverines past Innovation, 21-7, in a battle of unbeaten teams.
Lagarion Wilson, WR, Boone
Caught two TD passes and returned an interception for another score to lead the unbeaten Braves (9-0) past Freedom, 63-0, in a Class 7A, District 4 game.
Kaeden Ryan, FS/S/CB, Dr. Phillips
Sophomore intercepted two passes to power the Panthers past Celebration, 57-0, in a Class 7A, District 9 game.
Anthony Gay III, WR/SB, Seminole
Star senior rushed 19 times for 237 yards and three TDs and caught five passes for 70 yards to guide the Seminoles past Hagerty, 27-24, in a Class 7A, District 3 game.
Makiye McBurse, WR/KR, Hagerty
Senior caught a TD pass and had 139 kickoff return yards, including a 91-yarder for a score, and 13 punt return yards in a loss to Seminole.
Ayden Pouncey, FS/CB, Winter Park
Notre Dame commit made four tackles, including three solo, and a pick-6 to power the Wildcats past Timber Creek, 41-3, in a Class 7A, District 4 game.
Luke Gilmartin, QB, Geneva School
Junior completed 10 of 12 passes for 182 yards and five TDs and ran five times for 28 yards and a score to march the Knights past Halifax Academy, 45-0.
Dashawn Reese, LB, St. Cloud
Senior made an astounding 17 tackles, including five solo and two for loss, to lead the Bulldogs past Harmony, 14-7, in a Class 7A, District 10 game.
Marceles Carey, ATH, DeLand
The senior ran for two TDs, caught two TD passes, intercepted two passes and scored two 2-point conversions to lead the unbeaten Bulldogs (8-0) past University (Orange City), 70-0, in a Class 7A, District 2 game.
Kameren Giddens, FS, Spruce Creek
Junior intercepted three passes to lift the Hawks past Flagler Palm Coast, 35-13, in a Class 7A, District 2 game.
Jace Payne, QB/FS, New Smyrna Beach
Sophomore passed for 42 yards and two TDs and ran for 88 yards and another score to propel the Barracudas past Rockledge, 31-21, and to the Class 4A, District 6 title.
Chris Butler, WR, Mainland
Junior caught five passes for 160 yards and one TD to help the Buccaneers roll past Belleview, 50-6, and win the Class 5A, District 4 championship.
Gio Padrino, K, Deltona
Senior boomed a 49-yard field goal to help the Wolves beat Tavares, 15-14.
Champ Smith, QB, Cocoa
The junior threw three TD passes and ran for another score to help the Tigers roar past Astronaut, 38-3, and capture the Class 2A, District 6 title.
James Olson, MLB, Viera
Senior made 10 tackles, including four solo and two for loss, to guide the Hawks past Melbourne, 24-7, in a Class 6A, District 5 game.
Avanti Davis, QB/WR, Space Coast
Sophomore made six tackles, including four solo, and intercepted two passes to lead the Vipers past Jacksonville Stanton, 49-0.
William Billingsley, QB, Titusville
The senior passed for two TDs and rushed for two more scores to guide the Terriers past Palm Bay, 42-0, in a Class 3A, District 8 game.
Emmerson Hahn, RB/LB, Merritt Island Christian
Senior rushed six times for 67 yards and a TD, caught a 58-yard TD pass, made seven tackles, and returned a fumble for a score to power the Cougars past Tampa Sports Leadership & Management, 42-0.
Efrem White, ATH, Vero Beach
Senior continued his stellar play, completing 18 of 20 passes for 240 yards and three TDs and rushing five times for 41 yards and two scores to lead the unbeaten Indians (9-0) past Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast, 49-0, in a Class 7A, District 11 game.
Jamey Blunt, RB, The Master’s Academy (Vero Beach)
Freshman ran 34 times for 173 yards and one TD to march the Patriots past Indian River County rival St. Edward’s, 15-14.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962