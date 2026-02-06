21 Buford Football Stars Ink College Deals; See Where They’re Heading
The Buford football team in Georgia held a National Signing Day on Wednesday, as 21 star players inked their letters of intent to move onto the next level.
The Wolves are coming off a 2025 campaign in which they went 15-0 and captured their 15th state in school history following a 28-21 win over Carrollton in the Class 6A championship game.
Buford was also crowned the consensus national champion after they finished as the top-ranked team in the country.
Here is where each of the 21 Wolves’ standouts are heading to college:
Andrew Ivanicuic, K/P
Signed with: Jackson State
Ivanicuic was 16-of-20 on field-goal attempts in 2025, with his longest being 44 yards. Ivanicuic had 27 punts, averaging 40.9 yards per attempt.
Ben Mubenga, OL
Signed with: Arkansas
At 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, Mubenga was a solid lineman for the Wolves.
Bryce Perry-Wright, DL/DE
Signed with: Texas A&M
Perry-Wright finished with 106 tackles (17 for loss), seven sacks, three caused fumbles and a blocked field goal.
CJ Sibley, LB
Signed with: Georgia Military College
Sibley had 18 tackles, an interception and caused a fumble in seven games.
Cameron Simmons, DE/LB
Signed with: Bowling Green
Simmons tallied 81 tackles (nine for loss), five sacks, an interception and a blocked field goal.
Dayton Raiola, QB
Signed with: Oregon
Raiola completed 146-of-236 passes for 2,208 yards for 26 touchdowns and four interceptions. On the ground, Raiola had six rushing scores.
Deion Miller, LB
Signed with: Army
Miller recorded 112 tackles, a sack and three pass deflections. As a tight end, he also had a receiving TD.
Dre Quinn, DE
Signed with: Ohio State
Quinn finished with 92 tackles (15 for loss), five sacks, a pass deflection and a blocked field goal.
Dream Rashad, TE
Signed with: UNC
Rashad had 16 receptions for 285 yards and three TDs through 11 games. He also had a couple of successful 2-point conversions.
Dylan McCoy, RB/LB
Signed with: North Carolina State
McCoy carried the ball 133 times for 964 yards and nine scores. He also had two receiving TDs.
Graham Houston, OL
Signed with: Georgia
Houston is another standout lineman for the Wolves.
Jaden Davis, DB
Signed with: Valdosta State
Davis tallied 68 tackles, three sacks, two picks, a couple of pass deflections and a fumble recovery.
Jarius Washington, DB
Signed with: Campbellsville
Washington was a solid defensive back for the Wolves.
Jax Pope, FS
Signed with: Coastal Carolina
Pope wrapped up the 2025 season with 85 tackles, a sack, four pass deflections, a caused fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Kannon Nelson, LB
Signed with: Mercer
Nelson finished with 36 tackles and a pass deflection through 12 games.
Matthew Oh
Signed with: South Carolina
Oh was the Wolves’ go-to long snapper in 2025.
Nassir McCoy, DB
Signed with: Ole Miss
McCoy racked up 32 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a caused fumble.
Noah Cochran, OL
Signed with: Muskingum
Cochran was part of a solid offensive line for the Wolves.
Torre Costin, WR
Signed with: Bethune-Cookman
Costin had 38 receptions for 646 yards and nine scores. On the ground, he had two rushing TDs.
Tyriq Green, FS/RB
Signed with: Georgia
On defense, Green recorded 58 tackles, an interception, two pass deflections and a caused fumble. Green had 1,664 all-purpose yards, two receiving TDs and 13 rushing scores. He also returned a kick and a punt for TDs.
Zion Benyard, DL
Signed with: Carson-Newman
Benyard finished with 27 tackles, a sack, a caused fumble and a fumble recovery through 12 games.
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App