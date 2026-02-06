High School

21 Buford Football Stars Ink College Deals; See Where They’re Heading

The Wolves were the consensus national champion following a top-ranked season

Kevin L. Smith

Buford quarterback Dayton Raiola (10) looks to connect with a receiver during the GHSAA Class 6A state championship game in December 2025. Raiola signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to continue his football career at Oregon.
Buford quarterback Dayton Raiola (10) looks to connect with a receiver during the GHSAA Class 6A state championship game in December 2025. Raiola signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to continue his football career at Oregon. / Cecil Copeland/SBLive Sports

The Buford football team in Georgia held a National Signing Day on Wednesday, as 21 star players inked their letters of intent to move onto the next level.

The Wolves are coming off a 2025 campaign in which they went 15-0 and captured their 15th state in school history following a 28-21 win over Carrollton in the Class 6A championship game.

Buford was also crowned the consensus national champion after they finished as the top-ranked team in the country.

Here is where each of the 21 Wolves’ standouts are heading to college:

Andrew Ivanicuic, K/P

Signed with: Jackson State

Ivanicuic was 16-of-20 on field-goal attempts in 2025, with his longest being 44 yards. Ivanicuic had 27 punts, averaging 40.9 yards per attempt.

Ben Mubenga, OL

Signed with: Arkansas

At 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, Mubenga was a solid lineman for the Wolves.

Bryce Perry-Wright, DL/DE

Signed with: Texas A&M

Perry-Wright finished with 106 tackles (17 for loss), seven sacks, three caused fumbles and a blocked field goal.

CJ Sibley, LB

Signed with: Georgia Military College

Sibley had 18 tackles, an interception and caused a fumble in seven games.

Cameron Simmons, DE/LB

Signed with: Bowling Green

Simmons tallied 81 tackles (nine for loss), five sacks, an interception and a blocked field goal.

Dayton Raiola, QB

Signed with: Oregon

Raiola completed 146-of-236 passes for 2,208 yards for 26 touchdowns and four interceptions. On the ground, Raiola had six rushing scores.

Deion Miller, LB

Signed with: Army

Miller recorded 112 tackles, a sack and three pass deflections. As a tight end, he also had a receiving TD.

Dre Quinn, DE

Signed with: Ohio State

Quinn finished with 92 tackles (15 for loss), five sacks, a pass deflection and a blocked field goal.

Dream Rashad, TE

Signed with: UNC

Rashad had 16 receptions for 285 yards and three TDs through 11 games. He also had a couple of successful 2-point conversions.

Dylan McCoy, RB/LB

Signed with: North Carolina State

McCoy carried the ball 133 times for 964 yards and nine scores. He also had two receiving TDs.

Graham Houston, OL

Signed with: Georgia

Houston is another standout lineman for the Wolves.

Jaden Davis, DB

Signed with: Valdosta State

Davis tallied 68 tackles, three sacks, two picks, a couple of pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

Jarius Washington, DB

Signed with: Campbellsville

Washington was a solid defensive back for the Wolves.

Jax Pope, FS

Signed with: Coastal Carolina

Pope wrapped up the 2025 season with 85 tackles, a sack, four pass deflections, a caused fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Kannon Nelson, LB

Signed with: Mercer

Nelson finished with 36 tackles and a pass deflection through 12 games.

Matthew Oh

Signed with: South Carolina

Oh was the Wolves’ go-to long snapper in 2025.

Nassir McCoy, DB

Signed with: Ole Miss

McCoy racked up 32 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a caused fumble.

Noah Cochran, OL

Signed with: Muskingum

Cochran was part of a solid offensive line for the Wolves.

Torre Costin, WR

Signed with: Bethune-Cookman

Costin had 38 receptions for 646 yards and nine scores. On the ground, he had two rushing TDs. 

Tyriq Green, FS/RB

Signed with: Georgia

On defense, Green recorded 58 tackles, an interception, two pass deflections and a caused fumble. Green had 1,664 all-purpose yards, two receiving TDs and 13 rushing scores. He also returned a kick and a punt for TDs.

Zion Benyard, DL

Signed with: Carson-Newman

Benyard finished with 27 tackles, a sack, a caused fumble and a fumble recovery through 12 games.

Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/Georgia