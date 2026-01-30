13 Former High School Standouts out of Northeast Region Set to Compete in Panini Senior Bowl
More than 130 college football players will convene at the annual Panini Senior Bowl on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama.
Thirteen of those athletes were high school football stars in the Northeast Region. Here’s how their high school careers fared:
Maryland
Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State, defensive end
High school: McDonogh School (Maryland)
A native of Millsboro, Delaware, Dennis-Sutton was a five-star prospect and went to high school in Maryland. As a sophomore at McDonogh, he recorded 40 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles. Dennis-Sutton’s junior season was cancelled due to covid, and an injury made him miss most of his senior campaign.
Jalen McMurray, Tennessee, defensive back
High school: Gonzaga College HS (Washington, D.C.)
The Temple transfer was a four-star letterman as a defensive back, receiver and return specialist for the Eagles. In his junior season, McMurray led Gonzaga with four interceptions and was named to the All-WCAC first team.
Derrick Moore, Michigan, edge
High school: St. Frances Academy
The Baltimore native notched 55 tackles and 12 sacks in his senior season for the Panthers. Moore was a four-star prospect, a 2021 Under Armour All-American Game MVP and the MaxPreps Maryland High School Football Player of the Year.
Zakee Wheatley, Penn State, safety
High school: Archbishop Spalding
The Crofton native was an all-city and all-county honoree and a Big 33 Game selection. Wheatley’s season was limited due to covid, but his junior campaign included five interceptions, seven pass breakups and 30 tackles for the Cavaliers. At receiver, he recorded 56 catches for 810 yards and seven TDs.
Massachusetts
Delby Lemieux, Dartmouth, offensive lineman
High school: Duxbury
During his time with the Green Dragons, Lemieux was a Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association Division IV All-State team selection, a National Football Foundation Jack Grinold EMass Chapter Scholar-Athlete Award recipient and an all-scholastic and first-team selection by the Boston Globe.
New Jersey
Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State, cornerback
High school: Union HS
The Union native and Ole Miss transfer finished his high school career with 211 tackles, seven interceptions and 19 pass deflections. Igbinosun was a four-star prospect and an All-BCC Division 5A first team honoree for the Farmers.
Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh, linebacker
High school: East Orange Campus
Louis, a first-team All-New Jersey linebacker, guided the Jaguars to a 13-0 record and the regional championship crown following a 30-24 triple overtime win over Clifton. Louis had a game-high 11 tackles and a forced fumble in that game. In his final season at East Orange, Louis finished with 118 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan, defensive lineman
High school: Teaneck
A Harlem, New York native, Tucker started playing football as a senior for the Highwaymen. Tucker – who played at Houston before transferring to Western Michigan – was also a standout basketball player. He recorded 13.95 points per game and 21 assists and 13 steals in 24 games during the 2018-19 season.
New York
Justin Joly, North Carolina State, tight end
High school: Iona Prep
Joly, a Brewster native, helped the Gaels to a 11-1 record and a 7-0 conference mark in his senior season. In his three years at Iona Prep, Joly had 123 receptions for 1,827 yards and 22 TDs.
Dan Villari, Syracuse, tight end
High school: Plainedge
The Massapequa native and Michigan transfer was a quarterback in high school. Villari led the Red Devils to a 12-0 record and the program’s first Long Island Class III title in 2019. Villari had a 23-1 career record as a starter and compiled 1,306 passing yards and 13 TDs, along with 1,522 rushing yards and 25 scores.
Mike Washington, Jr., Arkansas, running back
High school: Cicero-North Syracuse
The New Mexico State and University at Buffalo transfer was a three-star prospect for the Northstars. In his junior season, Washington rushed for 1,423 yards and 15 TDs. On defense, he had 31 tackles and three INTs. Washington went to receive All-State and All-CNY honors.
Pennsylvania
Rahsul Faison, South Carolina, running back
High school: Pottstown, The Salisbury School (Connecticut)
Faison, a Pottstown native, played football in Pennsylvania and Connecticut. At Salisbury, Faison rushed for 1,890 yards and 30 TDs on 199 carries, including eight 100-yard games. In two seasons at Pottstown, Faison racked up 5,004 rushing yards and 71 scores.
Nick Singleton, Penn State, running back
High school: Governor Mifflin
The 2021 Gatorade National Player of the Year was also the Maxwell Football Club’s National Offensive Player of the Year. Singleton holds the Berks County record of 6,326 rushing yards and 116 touchdowns, which includes 2,059 yards and totaled 44 scores as a senior for the Mustangs.
