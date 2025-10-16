Albany (GA) Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025
There are 15 games scheduled across the Albany metro area on Thursday, October 16 through Friday, October 17 including one games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Albany Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Georgia's top-ranked teams as No. 18 Lee County takes on Veterans on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Worth County looks to stay undefeated against Bacon County.
Albany (GA) High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There is only one game across the Albany metro area on Thursday, October 16. You can follow every game on our Albany Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Cairo (5-2) vs Dougherty (2-5) - 7:30 PM
Albany (GA) High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 14 games across the Albany metro area on Saturday, October 17, kicking off with Baconton Charter taking on Terrell Academy. You can follow every game live on our Albany Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Baconton Charter (1-5) vs Terrell Academy (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Berrien (2-5) vs Fitzgerald (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Bacon County (4-3) vs Worth County (8-0) - 7:30 PM
Turner County (3-4) vs St. Anne-Pacelli (1-1) - 7:30 PM
Seminole County (5-1) vs Terrell County (1-6) - 7:30 PM
Mitchell County (4-2) vs Miller County (2-5) - 7:30 PM
Monroe (2-5) vs Westover (4-2) - 7:30 PM
Early County (5-2) vs Pelham (1-6) - 7:30 PM
Dooly County (1-5) vs Treutlen (5-2) - 7:30 PM
Veterans (1-5) vs Lee County (5-2) - 7:30 PM
Crawford County (5-2) vs Atkinson County (5-1) - 7:30 PM
Crisp County (3-5) vs Pierce County (7-0) - 7:30 PM
Coffee (3-4) vs Houston County (7-0) - 7:30 PM
Dougherty (2-5) vs Foothill (3-3) - 10:15 PM
