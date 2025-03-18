High School

Alcovy (Georgia) Head Boys Basketball Coach Taylor Jackson Part Ways After Two Seasons

Jackson led Alcovy to a 17-9 record in 2024-2025; failed to make postseason in each of his two seasons at the helm.

Ross Van De Griek

According to The Covington News, Alcovy (Georgia) head boys basketball coach Taylor Jackson and the school have agreed to part ways after just two seasons with the program.

The decision was "not mutual," according to Alcovy athletic director Patrick Carter to release Jackson from his coaching duties.

Prior to coming to Alcovy, Jackson spent four seasons coaching at Social Circle High School where he led the Redskins to the 2022 Class A state championship game before losing their only game in that season to Drew Charter.

In just two seasons with the Tigers, Jackson finished with a record of 26-26. The Tigers went 17-9 in 2024-2025 and failed to make it to the postseason.

In the 2022-2023 season, Jackson led the Tigers to a 9-17 record where they also failed to reach the GHSA Class 6A regional playoffs.

The Tigers have not reached the regional playoffs since 2012, when they made it to the third round of the playoffs that year before losing to North Clayton.

