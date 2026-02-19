High School

Johnston, Heelan Lead Final Iowa Girls Basketball Rankings

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union releases final set of rankings for 5A, 4A.

Johnston's Jenica Lewis (10) takes the ball down the court on Dec. 16, 2025, at Johnston High School.
After releasing the final Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls basketball rankings for Classes 1A, 2A and 3A last week, the IGHSAU has done the same for 4A and 5A this week.

Johnston, the No. 1 team throughout the regular season in 5A, finished that way with a perfect 22-0 record. The Dragons are two-time defending state champions and have won over 70 consecutive games.

Dowling Catholic replaced Waukee Northwest at No. 2, as the remaining Top 15 consisted of the same teams with some minor changes.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan continued atop the 4A rankings, as they also finished unbeaten during the regular season at 21-0. Dallas Center-Grimes, Norwalk, Clear Creek-Amana and Carlisle round out the Top 5.

Like 5A, there were no new additions to the 4A Top 15 this week.

Previous Rankings Featured Final Poll For Three Other Iowa Girls Basketball Classes

The final No. 1 teams in the other three classes were Algona Bishop Garrigan (1A), Hinton (2A) and Mount Vernon (3A).

Here are the final regular season rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for girls basketball in Class 5A and 4A.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Basketball Rankings

Class 5A

  1. Johnston, 22-0
  2. Dowling Catholic, 18-3
  3. Waukee Northwest, 15-5
  4. Cedar Falls, 17-4
  5. Cedar Rapids Washington, 16-4
  6. Ankeny, 13-8
  7. Iowa City West, 15-7
  8. Iowa City Liberty, 14-7
  9. West Des Moines Valley, 11-10
  10. Iowa City High, 16-6
  11. Sioux City East, 16-5
  12. Ankeny Centennial, 10-11
  13. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 11-10
  14. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 11-10
  15. Bettendorf, 15-6

Class 4A

  1. Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 21-0
  2. Dallas Center-Grimes, 19-2
  3. Norwalk, 19-2
  4. Clear Creek-Amana, 18-2
  5. Carlisle, 21-1
  6. Central DeWitt, 21-1
  7. Waverly-Shell Rock, 20-1
  8. North Polk, 18-3
  9. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 11-9
  10. Sioux Center, 16-6
  11. Solon, 14-7
  12. ADM, 14-7
  13. MOC-Floyd Valley, 14-8
  14. Independence, 15-7
  15. Clinton, 14-8

