Atlanta Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 30, 2026
There are 126 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Friday, January 30, including games featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on ourAtlanta Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Atlanta High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 30, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Georgia's top teams as No. 12 Milton takes on No. 10 Johns Creek at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, No. 9 North Oconee faces off against the East Forsyth Broncos.
All game times and matchups:
Trion vs. Greenville — 6:00 PM
Alexandria vs. White Plains — 6:30 PM
Mt. Zion vs. Northwest Classical Academy — 6:30 PM
Callaway vs. Westside — 6:30 PM
King's Ridge Christian vs. Mt. Bethel Christian Academy — 7:00 PM
Riverside Military Academy vs. Athens Christian — 7:00 PM
South Atlanta vs. Drew Charter — 7:00 PM
Coosa vs. Christian Heritage — 7:00 PM
Peachtree Ridge vs. Brookwood — 7:00 PM
Jackson vs. Forest Park — 7:00 PM
Eastside vs. Walnut Grove — 7:00 PM
Norcross vs. North Gwinnett — 7:00 PM
East Forsyth vs. North Oconee — 7:00 PM
Parkview vs. Meadowcreek — 7:00 PM
North Cobb Christian vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe — 7:00 PM
Monroe Area vs. Jefferson — 7:00 PM
Mill Creek vs. Discovery — 7:00 PM
Duluth vs. Berkmar — 7:00 PM
Grayson vs. Archer — 7:00 PM
Creekside vs. Drew — 7:00 PM
Paideia vs. Mount Vernon Presbyterian — 7:30 PM
McNair vs. Lamar County — 7:30 PM
Northview vs. North Springs — 7:30 PM
Loganville vs. Winder-Barrow — 7:30 PM
Washington-Wilkes vs. Greene County — 7:30 PM
Sequoyah vs. Woodstock — 7:30 PM
South Paulding vs. Rome — 7:30 PM
Fannin County vs. Gordon Lee — 7:30 PM
Pope vs. River Ridge — 7:30 PM
Georgia Military College vs. Hancock Central — 7:30 PM
Villa Rica vs. New Manchester — 7:30 PM
Newnan vs. Morrow — 7:30 PM
Riverwood vs. Lassiter — 7:30 PM
Seckinger vs. Lanier — 7:30 PM
Warren County vs. Towns County — 7:30 PM
Northgate vs. Langston Hughes — 7:30 PM
Commerce vs. Athens Academy — 7:30 PM
Mays vs. Martin Luther King Jr. — 7:30 PM
Lakeside vs. Tri-Cities — 7:30 PM
Elite Scholars Academy vs. Manchester — 7:30 PM
Milton vs. Johns Creek — 7:30 PM
Therrell vs. Washington — 7:30 PM
Putnam County vs. Jasper County Monticello — 7:30 PM
East Paulding vs. Lithia Springs — 7:30 PM
McIntosh vs. Dutchtown — 7:30 PM
Dunwoody vs. Woodward Academy — 7:30 PM
Decatur vs. Shiloh — 7:30 PM
Heard County vs. Temple — 7:30 PM
Creekview vs. Sprayberry — 7:30 PM
Atlanta Classical Academy vs. Bowdon — 7:30 PM
Locust Grove vs. Woodland — 7:30 PM
Ola vs. Union Grove — 7:30 PM
Lithonia vs. Tucker — 7:30 PM
Stockbridge vs. McDonough — 7:30 PM
Jonesboro vs. Starr's Mill — 7:30 PM
Druid Hills vs. Southwest DeKalb — 7:30 PM
Whitewater vs. Spalding — 7:30 PM
Chattahoochee vs. Roswell — 7:30 PM
Providence Christian Academy vs. Horizon Christian Academy — 7:30 PM
North Hall vs. Pickens — 7:30 PM
North Clayton vs. Stephenson — 7:30 PM
Mundy's Mill vs. Harris County — 7:30 PM
North Forsyth vs. West Forsyth — 7:30 PM
North Cobb vs. Walton — 7:30 PM
Mary Persons vs. Trinity Christian — 7:30 PM
Mt. Zion vs. Luella — 7:30 PM
Jones County vs. Eagle's Landing Christian Academy — 7:30 PM
McEachern vs. South Cobb — 7:30 PM
Eagle's Landing vs. Hampton — 7:30 PM
Upson-Lee vs. LaGrange — 7:30 PM
Rutland vs. Morgan County — 7:30 PM
Miller Grove vs. Redan — 7:30 PM
Hillgrove vs. Paulding County — 7:30 PM
Heritage vs. Newton — 7:30 PM
Harrison vs. Osborne — 7:30 PM
South Gwinnett vs. Grovetown — 7:30 PM
Forsyth Central vs. North Atlanta — 7:30 PM
North Paulding vs. Etowah — 7:30 PM
Westlake vs. Douglas County — 7:30 PM
Douglass vs. Riverdale — 7:30 PM
Denmark vs. South Forsyth — 7:30 PM
Collins Hill vs. Dacula — 7:30 PM
Cherokee vs. Wheeler — 7:30 PM
Chattooga vs. Gordon Central — 7:30 PM
Chapel Hill vs. East Coweta — 7:30 PM
Central Gwinnett vs. Mountain View — 7:30 PM
Pebblebrook vs. Campbell — 7:30 PM
Alpharetta vs. Lambert — 7:30 PM
Jackson vs. Pike County — 7:30 PM
Prince Avenue Christian vs. Hart County — 7:30 PM
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate vs. Hapeville Charter — 7:30 PM
Lumpkin County vs. Dawson County — 7:30 PM
Greater Atlanta Christian vs. Chestatee — 7:30 PM
East Jackson vs. Hebron Christian Academy — 7:30 PM
Stone Mountain vs. Cedar Grove — 7:30 PM
Clarkston vs. St. Pius X Catholic — 7:30 PM
Northside vs. Central — 7:30 PM
Cedar Shoals vs. Madison County — 7:30 PM
Columbia vs. Salem — 7:30 PM
Banneker vs. Lovejoy — 7:30 PM
North Murray vs. Coahulla Creek — 7:30 PM
Carver vs. Holy Innocents Episcopal — 7:30 PM
Calhoun vs. Northwest Whitfield — 7:30 PM
Chamblee vs. Arabia Mountain — 7:30 PM
Hiram vs. Cartersville — 7:30 PM
Westminster vs. Cambridge — 7:30 PM
Blessed Trinity vs. Centennial — 7:30 PM
Baldwin vs. Westside — 7:30 PM
Habersham Central vs. Apalachee — 7:30 PM
Kennesaw Mountain vs. Alexander — 7:30 PM
Southeast Whitfield County vs. Allatoona — 7:30 PM
Jackson County vs. Alcovy — 7:30 PM
Handley vs. LaFayette — 7:30 PM
Randolph County vs. Cleburne County — 8:30 PM
Rabun County vs. Banks County — 8:30 PM
Model vs. Pepperell — 8:30 PM
Woodland vs. Dalton — 8:30 PM
Oglethorpe County vs. Elbert County — 8:30 PM
Rockmart vs. Sonoraville — 8:30 PM
Ringgold vs. Union County — 8:30 PM
West Hall vs. Oconee County — 8:30 PM
White County vs. Johnson — 8:30 PM
Murray County vs. Gilmer — 8:30 PM
Franklin County vs. Stephens County — 8:30 PM
Cherokee Bluff vs. East Hall — 8:30 PM
Ridgeland vs. Adairsville — 8:30 PM
