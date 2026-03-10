Georgia (GHSA) High School Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule - March 11-14, 2026
The 2026 Georgia high school girls basketball state championships continue from Wednesday, March 11 through Saturday, March 14 with 8 games scheduled in the final round of action.
High School on SI has brackets from every classification in the Georgia high school girls state playoffs. The championship games begin on March 11 and be played at the Macon Coliseum.
Class AAAAAA Bracket
Grayson vs. North Paulding - 03/14 at 5:30 PM ET
Class AAAAA Bracket
Milton vs. Creekview - 03/13 at 5:30 PM ET
Class AAAA Bracket
Kell vs. Marist - 03/12 at 5:30 PM ET
Class AAA Bracket
Sandy Creek vs. Heritage - 03/11 at 5:30 PM ET
Class AA Bracket
Hardaway vs. Murray County - 03/14 at 11:00 AM ET
Class A Division I Bracket
Elbert County vs. East Laurens - 03/13 at 1:00 PM ET
Class A Division II Bracket
Washington-Wilkes vs. Wilcox County - 03/12 at 1:00 PM ET
Class Private
Hebron Christian Academy vs. Holy Innocents Episcopal - 03/11 at 1:00 PM ET
