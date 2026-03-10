High School

Georgia (GHSA) High School Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule - March 11-14, 2026

Get every bracket and matchup as the 2026 Georgia high school girls basketball championships head into the final round of action
The Georgia girls basketball brackets head into the final round of action this week from March 11-14. Grayson takes on North Paulding in the Class AAAAAA bracket.
The 2026 Georgia high school girls basketball state championships continue from Wednesday, March 11 through Saturday, March 14 with 8 games scheduled in the final round of action.

High School on SI has brackets from every classification in the Georgia high school girls state playoffs. The championship games begin on March 11 and be played at the Macon Coliseum.

Georgia High School Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - March 11-14, 2026

Class AAAAAA Bracket

Grayson vs. North Paulding - 03/14 at 5:30 PM ET

Class AAAAA Bracket

Milton vs. Creekview - 03/13 at 5:30 PM ET

Class AAAA Bracket

Kell vs. Marist - 03/12 at 5:30 PM ET

Class AAA Bracket

Sandy Creek vs. Heritage - 03/11 at 5:30 PM ET

Class AA Bracket

Hardaway vs. Murray County - 03/14 at 11:00 AM ET

Class A Division I Bracket

Elbert County vs. East Laurens - 03/13 at 1:00 PM ET

Class A Division II Bracket

Washington-Wilkes vs. Wilcox County - 03/12 at 1:00 PM ET

Class Private

Hebron Christian Academy vs. Holy Innocents Episcopal - 03/11 at 1:00 PM ET

