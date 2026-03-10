Georgia (GHSA) High School Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule - March 11-14, 2026

The 2026 Georgia high school girls basketball state championships continue from Wednesday, March 11 through Saturday, March 14 with 8 games scheduled in the final round of action.

High School on SI has brackets from every classification in the Georgia high school girls state playoffs. The championship games begin on March 11 and be played at the Macon Coliseum.

Georgia High School Girls Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - March 11-14, 2026

Grayson vs. North Paulding - 03/14 at 5:30 PM ET

Milton vs. Creekview - 03/13 at 5:30 PM ET

Kell vs. Marist - 03/12 at 5:30 PM ET

Sandy Creek vs. Heritage - 03/11 at 5:30 PM ET

Hardaway vs. Murray County - 03/14 at 11:00 AM ET

Elbert County vs. East Laurens - 03/13 at 1:00 PM ET

Washington-Wilkes vs. Wilcox County - 03/12 at 1:00 PM ET

Hebron Christian Academy vs. Holy Innocents Episcopal - 03/11 at 1:00 PM ET

All Georgia (GHSA) High School Girls Basketball State Championship

