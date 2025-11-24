High School

Georgia High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - November 24, 2025

Get every bracket and matchup as the 2025 Georgia high school football playoffs continue into the third round of action

Robin Erickson

The Kell Longhorn will face Cartersville on November 28 at 7:00 p.m. in Class AAAA quarterfinal action.
The Kell Longhorn will face Cartersville on November 28 at 7:00 p.m. in Class AAAA quarterfinal action. / Cecil Copeland

The 2025 Georgia high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 28 with 28 games in the third round of postseason action.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Georgia high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - November 28, 2025

Class A Division II Bracket (select to view full bracket)

Third Round

Clinch County vs. Warren County - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Jenkins County vs. Bowdon - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Early County vs. Screven County - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Lincoln County vs. Brooks County - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Class A Division I Bracket

Third Round

Fitzgerald vs. Heard County - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Toombs County vs. Northeast - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Gordon Lee vs. Worth County - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Rabun County vs. Pepperell - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Class AA Bracket

Third Round

Sumter County vs. Carver - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Morgan County vs. Hapeville Charter - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Thomson vs. Carver - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Rockmart vs. Burke County - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Class AAA Bracket

Third Round

Cairo vs. Jefferson - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST

West Laurens vs. Jenkins - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Douglass vs. Sandy Creek - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST

LaGrange vs. Stephenson - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Class AAAA Bracket

Third Round

Lithonia vs. Creekside - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Kell vs. Cartersville - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Benedictine vs. Central - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST

North Oconee vs. Marist - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Class AAAAA Bracket

Third Round

Thomas County Central vs. Woodward Academy - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Sequoyah vs. Roswell - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Gainesville vs. Langston Hughes - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Jackson County vs. Rome - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Class AAAAAA Bracket

Third Round

Carrollton vs. Grayson - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST

West Forsyth vs. North Gwinnett - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Valdosta vs. Walton - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Buford vs. Douglas County - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Georgia