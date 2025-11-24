Georgia High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - November 24, 2025
The 2025 Georgia high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 28 with 28 games in the third round of postseason action.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Georgia high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Georgia High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - November 28, 2025
Class A Division II Bracket (select to view full bracket)
Third Round
Clinch County vs. Warren County - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Jenkins County vs. Bowdon - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Early County vs. Screven County - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Lincoln County vs. Brooks County - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Class A Division I Bracket
Third Round
Fitzgerald vs. Heard County - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Toombs County vs. Northeast - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Gordon Lee vs. Worth County - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Rabun County vs. Pepperell - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Class AA Bracket
Third Round
Sumter County vs. Carver - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Morgan County vs. Hapeville Charter - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Thomson vs. Carver - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Rockmart vs. Burke County - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Class AAA Bracket
Third Round
Cairo vs. Jefferson - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST
West Laurens vs. Jenkins - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Douglass vs. Sandy Creek - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST
LaGrange vs. Stephenson - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Class AAAA Bracket
Third Round
Lithonia vs. Creekside - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Kell vs. Cartersville - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Benedictine vs. Central - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST
North Oconee vs. Marist - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Class AAAAA Bracket
Third Round
Thomas County Central vs. Woodward Academy - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Sequoyah vs. Roswell - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Gainesville vs. Langston Hughes - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Jackson County vs. Rome - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Class AAAAAA Bracket
Third Round
Carrollton vs. Grayson - 11/28 at 7:30 p.m. EST
West Forsyth vs. North Gwinnett - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Valdosta vs. Walton - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Buford vs. Douglas County - 11/28 at 7:00 p.m. EST