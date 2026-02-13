Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - February 13, 2026
There are 55 games scheduled across Georgia on Friday, February 13. You can follow every game live on our Georgia high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Georgia's top teams as Rockdale County travels to take on No. 4 Grayson on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, No. 15 Dutchtown faces off against Banneker.
Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Friday, February 13
With games featuring some of the top teams in Georgia, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Georgia high school boys season rolls on.
GHSA Class AAAAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are 4 games scheduled in the GHSA 6A classification on Friday, February 13, highlighted by Camden County taking on Colquitt County. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 6A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
GHSA Class AAAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are 7 games scheduled in the GHSA 5A classification on Friday, February 13, highlighted by Newnan taking on Langston Hughes. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 5A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
GHSA Class AAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There is only one games scheduled in the GHSA 4A classification on Friday, February 13, highlighted by Mundy's Mill taking on Starr's Mill. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
GHSA Class AAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are 13 games scheduled in the GHSA 3A classification on Friday, February 13, highlighted by Sandy Creek taking on Troup County. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 3A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
GHSA Class AA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are 10 games scheduled in the GHSA 2A classification on Friday, February 13, highlighted by North Cobb Christian taking on North Murray. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 2A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
GHSA Class A Division I High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are 14 games scheduled in the GHSA Class A Division I classification on Friday, February 13, highlighted by Jefferson County taking on Southwest. You can follow every game on GHSA Class A Division I High School Basketball Scoreboard.
GHSA Class A Division II High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are 10 games scheduled in the GHSA Class A Division II classification on Friday, February 13, highlighted by Fannin County taking on Christian Heritage. You can follow every game on GHSA Class A Division II High School Basketball Scoreboard.
