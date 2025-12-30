Georgia High School Football Coach Abruptly Steps Down
A Georgia high school football program is once again in search of a new head coach.
Less than two months after he was hired, Jon Lindsey has stepped down from his post as head football coach at Camden County High School.
Lindsey replaced Travis Roland, who was let go after a 13-8 record over two seasons with one playoff appearance.
Camden County Schools made the announcement on social media.
“Camden County Schools announces that Coach Jon Lindsey has stepped down from the Head Football Coach position at Camden High School due to personal, unforeseen reasons,” the post read. “Out of respect for Coach Lindsey’s privacy, no further details will be released.
“The school system remains committed to providing a positive and stable athletic experience for students. Plans are underway to ensure leadership and continuity within the football program, and additional information will be shared when appropriate.”
Jon Lindsey Helped Camden County Win Three State Championships
Lindsey previously served as the defensive coordinator at Camden County under legendary head coach Jeff Herron, helping the Wildcats to three state championships together as a coaching duo. They also reached the semifinals twice in Georgia high school football.
Along with his stop at Camden County, Lindsey was the head football coach and athletic director at Irwin County High School, leading them to the 2013 Georgia high school football state semifinals.
Camden County Expected To Return QB William Jackson, Several Key Pieces
The new head coach of the Wildcats will inherit a group that is expected to include quarterback William Jackson, who threw for over 1,900 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior, along with top targets Sean Green and Trenton Hamilton.
Jacaryous Holzendorf, Kingston Melton, Maliek Patterson, Ryder Wheeler and William Smith were all defensive contributors as juniors, as Edwards led the team in sacks and quarterback hurries.