Georgia High School Football Powerhouse Hires New Head Coach
A former Georgia high school football powerhouse is looking to the past in hopes of creating a brighter future.
Camden County High School announced they have hired former defensive coordinator Jon Lindsey as its new head football coach. Lindsey replaces Travis Roland, who led the Wildcats to a 6-4 mark this past season, but was just 1-4 in the region.
“In our community, football is part of the local identity,” Camden County School Superintendent Dr. Tracolya Green said in a press release from the school district. “Friday night lights bring people together, bridging differences and creating shared traditions that last for generations.
“Coach Lindsey has been a critical part of establishing our identity. His leadership is grounded in simplicity, grit and discipline.”
Jon Lindsey Helped Camden County Win Two State Football Championships
Under Jeff Herron, the Wildcats captured five Georgia high school state football championships and won 334 games overall. Lindsey was the defensive coordinator on the state title teams in both 2008 and 2009, and again in 2023 when they reached the state semifinals.
Lindsey previously served as head football coach and athletic director at Irwin County High School, leading them to the 2013 Georgia high school state football semifinals.
“(Lindsey) knows what it takes to build a championship culture and will continue the proud defensive tradition that defines Wildcat football,” Green said. “Having a head caoch who knows Camden, its people, its values and its expectations is vital during this transition.”
Several Key Pieces Set to Return For Camden County
Roland coached Camden County for two seasons, going 13-8 overall with one playoff appearance. He took over the program after winning a Florida state championship, but was relieved of his coaching duties with the Wildcats earlier this week.
Camden County is slated to return quarterback William Jackson, who threw for 1,923 yards and 24 touchdowns with just five interceptions as a junior this past fall. He also rushed for 251 yards and three more scores.
Sean Green, who caught 41 passes for 572 yards and nine touchdowns, is a junior, as is Trenton Hamilton, who had 21 receptions for 281 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
On defense, Jacaryous Holzendorf, Kingston Melton, Maliek Patterson, Ryder Wheeler and William Smith were all junior contributors, as Demetrius Coleman was a sophomore this past season. Edwards led the team in sacks with 3.5 and had 10 quarterback hurries, as Holzendorf recorded a team-leading 11 quarterback hurries.