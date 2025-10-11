Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025
The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the ninth weekend of action.
Adairsville 30, Ridgeland 3
Appling County 29, Crisp County 27
Archer 42, Grovetown 0
Athens Academy 69, Providence Christian Academy 13
Baldwin County 27, Hephzibah 25
Banneker 21, McIntosh 14
Beach 42, Johnson 7
Bowdon 44, Mt. Zion 7
Burke County 48, Josey 8
Cairo 21, Monroe 7
Calhoun 42, Northwest Whitfield 20
Calhoun County 52, Southwest Georgia STEM Charter 12
Callaway 45, Rutland 12
Cambridge 35, Centennial 7
Carrollton 56, Chapel Hill 7
Cartersville 48, Allatoona 24
Carver 8, Sumter County 7
Chamblee 21, Tri-Cities 6
Charlton County 27, Irwin County 23
Christian Heritage 38, Chattooga 0
Clarke Central 28, Loganville 9
Clinch County 6, Brooks County 0
Coahulla Creek 45, Murray County 0
Colquitt County 39, Tift County 20
Cook 31, Tattnall County 21
Creekside 91, Drew 0
Creekview 42, Pope 14
Dalton 25, Cedartown 20
Denmark 34, Forsyth Central 6
Douglas County 45, Westlake 20
Douglass 38, Luella 0
East Forsyth 10, Walnut Grove 3
East Paulding 49, Alexander 20
Effingham County 36, Evans 0
Elbert County 45, Banks County 0
Emanuel County Institute 41, Portal 14
Fellowship Christian 70, Mount Pisgah Christian 0
Fitzgerald 24, Thomasville 21
Gainesville 28, Milton 16
Georgia Military College 35, Hancock Central 28
Gilmer 41, LaFayette 26
Glascock County 43, Twiggs County 14
Glynn Academy 28, South Effingham 2
Gordon Lee 61, Armuchee 0
Habersham Central 40, Alcovy 14
Hampton 35, Eagle's Landing 21
Hapeville Charter 34, Washington 7
Haralson County 26, Temple 6
Harlem 21, Aquinas 14
Harrison 49, South Cobb 7
Hawkinsville 19, Telfair County 0
Heard County 41, Darlington 20
Hillgrove 54, Campbell 0
Hiram 10, Woodland 0
Jackson 49, Forest Park 6
Jeff Davis 34, Bacon County 17
Jefferson 54, East Hall 0
Jenkins 37, Southeast Bulloch 28
Johnson County 40, Wilkinson County 7
Jones County 33, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 21
Jonesboro 49, Mundy's Mill 0
Kell 49, Westminster 0
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 33, Therrell 0
LaGrange 28, Mary Persons 21
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 30, Sonoraville 14
Lambert 34, Alpharetta 17
Lamar County 61, Utopian Academy for the Arts 6
Landmark Christian 53, Walker 7
Lanier County 34, Turner County 30
Lassiter 30, Riverwood 0
Liberty County 43, Groves 6
Lincoln County 42, Washington-Wilkes 7
Lithonia 49, North Springs 3
Locust Grove 30, McDonough 16
Long County 49, Windsor Forest 22
Lowndes 35, Camden County 14
Lumpkin County 49, Johnson 0
Madison County 35, Flowery Branch 14
Marietta 36, North Cobb 35
Marist 28, St. Pius X Catholic 21
McEachern 51, Pebblebrook 14
McIntosh County Academy 7, Bryan County 0
Mill Creek 20, Collins Hill 14
MLK Jr 7, Mays 0
Monroe Area 28, Cherokee Bluff 16
Mount Vernon Presbyterian 66, Greenville 20
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 27, Lanier Christian Academy 7
New Manchester 36, Villa Rica 0
North Clayton 40, Cedar Grove 13
North Forsyth 10, North Atlanta 6
North Hall 49, Greater Atlanta Christian 38
North Murray 24, Ringgold 3
Oglethorpe County 28, Rabun County 19
Ola 63, Woodland 0
Paulding County 34, Osborne 14
Pepperell 35, Model 7
Pickens 45, Chestatee 28
Randolph-Clay 24, Terrell County 8
Rockmart 44, North Cobb Christian 6
Rome 65, Lithia Springs 0
Roswell 57, Chattahoochee 13
Sandy Creek 48, Fayette County 0
Savannah 19, Claxton 6
Savannah Christian 37, Vidalia 14
Screven County 27, Metter 7
Sequoyah 31, Woodstock 24
Social Circle 41, McNair 8
South Atlanta 54, Salem 7
South Paulding 48, Kennesaw Mountain 45
Southeast Whitfield County 56, Cross Keys 6
Southwest DeKalb 40, Tucker 35
Southwest Georgia Academy 16, Toombs Christian Academy 14
Spalding 22, Whitewater 19
Sprayberry 28, River Ridge 10
Starr's Mill 14, Harris County 12
Statesboro 28, Brunswick 21
Stockbridge 60, Union Grove 28
Swainsboro 42, Savannah Country Day 14
Taylor County 40, Central 8
Thomson 66, Glenn Hills 0
Towns County 29, Spartanburg Christian Academy 22
Treutlen 46, Montgomery County 6
Troup County 38, Trinity Christian 21
Valdosta 41, Richmond Hill 0
Walton 34, Cherokee 9
Warren County 16, Lake Oconee Academy 7
West Forsyth 42, South Forsyth 10
West Laurens 21, Academy of Richmond County 7
Westbrook Christian 35, Trion 28
Wesleyan 49, King's Ridge Christian 7
Westside 28, Pike County 16
Westside 56, Cross Creek 0
Wheeler 34, Etowah 24
White County 25, Dawson County 20
Whitefield Academy 42, BEST Academy 8
Wilcox County 43, Dooly County 0
Woodward Academy 42, Dunwooy 13
Worth County 54, Berrien 16