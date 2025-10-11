High School

Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025

See every final score from Week 9 of Georgia high school football

Robin Erickson

The Georgia high school football season continued on Friday, October 10.
The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the ninth weekend of action.

Georgia High School Football Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - October 10, 2025

Adairsville 30, Ridgeland 3

Appling County 29, Crisp County 27

Archer 42, Grovetown 0

Athens Academy 69, Providence Christian Academy 13

Baldwin County 27, Hephzibah 25

Banneker 21, McIntosh 14

Beach 42, Johnson 7

Bowdon 44, Mt. Zion 7

Burke County 48, Josey 8

Cairo 21, Monroe 7

Calhoun 42, Northwest Whitfield 20

Calhoun County 52, Southwest Georgia STEM Charter 12

Callaway 45, Rutland 12

Cambridge 35, Centennial 7

Carrollton 56, Chapel Hill 7

Cartersville 48, Allatoona 24

Carver 8, Sumter County 7

Chamblee 21, Tri-Cities 6

Charlton County 27, Irwin County 23

Christian Heritage 38, Chattooga 0

Clarke Central 28, Loganville 9

Clinch County 6, Brooks County 0

Coahulla Creek 45, Murray County 0

Colquitt County 39, Tift County 20

Cook 31, Tattnall County 21

Creekside 91, Drew 0

Creekview 42, Pope 14

Dalton 25, Cedartown 20

Denmark 34, Forsyth Central 6

Douglas County 45, Westlake 20

Douglass 38, Luella 0

East Forsyth 10, Walnut Grove 3

East Paulding 49, Alexander 20

Effingham County 36, Evans 0

Elbert County 45, Banks County 0

Emanuel County Institute 41, Portal 14

Fellowship Christian 70, Mount Pisgah Christian 0

Fitzgerald 24, Thomasville 21

Gainesville 28, Milton 16

Georgia Military College 35, Hancock Central 28

Gilmer 41, LaFayette 26

Glascock County 43, Twiggs County 14

Glynn Academy 28, South Effingham 2

Gordon Lee 61, Armuchee 0

Habersham Central 40, Alcovy 14

Hampton 35, Eagle's Landing 21

Hapeville Charter 34, Washington 7

Haralson County 26, Temple 6

Harlem 21, Aquinas 14

Harrison 49, South Cobb 7

Hawkinsville 19, Telfair County 0

Heard County 41, Darlington 20

Hillgrove 54, Campbell 0

Hiram 10, Woodland 0

Jackson 49, Forest Park 6

Jeff Davis 34, Bacon County 17

Jefferson 54, East Hall 0

Jenkins 37, Southeast Bulloch 28

Johnson County 40, Wilkinson County 7

Jones County 33, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 21

Jonesboro 49, Mundy's Mill 0

Kell 49, Westminster 0

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 33, Therrell 0

LaGrange 28, Mary Persons 21

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 30, Sonoraville 14

Lambert 34, Alpharetta 17

Lamar County 61, Utopian Academy for the Arts 6

Landmark Christian 53, Walker 7

Lanier County 34, Turner County 30

Lassiter 30, Riverwood 0

Liberty County 43, Groves 6

Lincoln County 42, Washington-Wilkes 7

Lithonia 49, North Springs 3

Locust Grove 30, McDonough 16

Long County 49, Windsor Forest 22

Lowndes 35, Camden County 14

Lumpkin County 49, Johnson 0

Madison County 35, Flowery Branch 14

Marietta 36, North Cobb 35

Marist 28, St. Pius X Catholic 21

McEachern 51, Pebblebrook 14

McIntosh County Academy 7, Bryan County 0

Mill Creek 20, Collins Hill 14

MLK Jr 7, Mays 0

Monroe Area 28, Cherokee Bluff 16

Mount Vernon Presbyterian 66, Greenville 20

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 27, Lanier Christian Academy 7

New Manchester 36, Villa Rica 0

North Clayton 40, Cedar Grove 13

North Forsyth 10, North Atlanta 6

North Hall 49, Greater Atlanta Christian 38

North Murray 24, Ringgold 3

Oglethorpe County 28, Rabun County 19

Ola 63, Woodland 0

Paulding County 34, Osborne 14

Pepperell 35, Model 7

Pickens 45, Chestatee 28

Randolph-Clay 24, Terrell County 8

Rockmart 44, North Cobb Christian 6

Rome 65, Lithia Springs 0

Roswell 57, Chattahoochee 13

Sandy Creek 48, Fayette County 0

Savannah 19, Claxton 6

Savannah Christian 37, Vidalia 14

Screven County 27, Metter 7

Sequoyah 31, Woodstock 24

Social Circle 41, McNair 8

South Atlanta 54, Salem 7

South Paulding 48, Kennesaw Mountain 45

Southeast Whitfield County 56, Cross Keys 6

Southwest DeKalb 40, Tucker 35

Southwest Georgia Academy 16, Toombs Christian Academy 14

Spalding 22, Whitewater 19

Sprayberry 28, River Ridge 10

Starr's Mill 14, Harris County 12

Statesboro 28, Brunswick 21

Stockbridge 60, Union Grove 28

Swainsboro 42, Savannah Country Day 14

Taylor County 40, Central 8

Thomson 66, Glenn Hills 0

Towns County 29, Spartanburg Christian Academy 22

Treutlen 46, Montgomery County 6

Troup County 38, Trinity Christian 21

Valdosta 41, Richmond Hill 0

Walton 34, Cherokee 9

Warren County 16, Lake Oconee Academy 7

West Forsyth 42, South Forsyth 10

West Laurens 21, Academy of Richmond County 7

Westbrook Christian 35, Trion 28

Wesleyan 49, King's Ridge Christian 7

Westside 28, Pike County 16

Westside 56, Cross Creek 0

Wheeler 34, Etowah 24

White County 25, Dawson County 20

Whitefield Academy 42, BEST Academy 8

Wilcox County 43, Dooly County 0

Woodward Academy 42, Dunwooy 13

Worth County 54, Berrien 16

Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences.

