Georgia High School Football Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - October 10, 2025
There are 145 games scheduled across Georgia on Friday, October 10, including 15 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee games of the weekend include Georgia's top-ranked teams as No. 5 Milton has another test as they host No. 12 Gainesville. Meanwhile, No. 11 Lowndes travels to play Camden County at 7:30 p.m.
Georgia High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 10
With 14 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday promises to deliver excitement and upsets as Georgia high school football goes into the ninth week of action.
Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 19 games scheduled across Class 6A on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 11 Lowndes taking on Camden County. You can follow every game on our Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 18 games scheduled across Class 5A on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 5 Milton taking on No. 12 Gainesville. You can follow every game on our Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 21 games scheduled across Class 4A on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 13 Cartersville taking on Allatoona. You can follow every game on our Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 25 games scheduled across Class 3A on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 25 Sandy Creek taking on Fayette County. You can follow every game on our Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 15 games scheduled across Class 2A on Friday, October 10, kicking off with KIPP Atlanta Collegiate taking on Therrell. You can follow every game on our Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DI High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 24 games scheduled across Class 1A DI on Friday, October 10, kicking off with Lanier Chrisitan Academy taking on Mt. Bethel Christian. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DI High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DII High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 26 games across Class 1A DII on Friday, October 10, kicking off with Toombs Christian Academy taking on Southwest Georgia Academy. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DII High School Football Scoreboard.
