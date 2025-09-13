High School

Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - September, 12, 2025

See every final score from Week 5 of Georgia high school football

Robin Erickson

No. 14 McEachern took down Campbell on Friday night
The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued into Week 5 on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Academy for Classical Education 44, Wilkinson County 19

Academy of Richmond County 43, Howard 19

Alexander 27, Villa Rica 6

Allatoona 20, Cedartown 7

Arabia Mountain 28, Lakeside 21

Bacon County 27, Lanier County 21

Baldwin County 18, Harlem 41

Bainbridge 0, Thomas County Central 49

Banks County 21, Cherokee Bluff 24

Bowdon 28, Heard County 29

Bradwell Institute 35, Effingham County 43

Bremen 3, Rabun County 14

Brookstone 35, Southwest Georgia Academy 14

Brooks County 21, Fitzgerald 3

Brunswick 65, Evans 0

Bryan County 42, Portal 35

Buford 34, Douglas County 26

Burke County 28, Northside 14

Butler 16, Washington-Wilkes 36

Cairo 42, Cook 12

Calvary Day 49, Windsor Forest 0

Cambridge 52, Calhoun 42

Campbell 7, McEachern 34

Carrollton 43, Gainesville 21

Cartersville 45, Dalton 14

Carver 31, Northside 12

Cass 28, Hiram 21

Cedar Grove 28, Mount Paran Christian 20

Cedar Shoals 20, Morgan County 46

Central Gwinnett 47, Chapel Hill 0

Centennial 32, Chattahoochee 16

Chamblee 36, Decatur 10

Charlton County 7, Toombs County 59

Chattahoochee County 0, Schley County 28

Chestatee 7, North Hall 51

Cherokee 43, North Paulding 59

Cherokee Bluff 24, Banks County 21

Christian Heritage 35, Dade County 3

Citizens Christian Academy 35, Hancock Academy 6

Claxton 14, McIntosh County Academy 22

Clinch County 21, Mitchell County 6

Coahulla Creek 14, Sonoraville 35

Coffee 20, Gadsden County 12

Colquitt County 43, Lee County 36

Columbus 49, Jordan 6

Coosa 16, Fannin County 35

Crawford County 36, Macon County 6

Creekside 70, Forest Park 0

Creekview 28, Riverwood 7

Crisp County 66, Dougherty 38

Cross Creek 0, West Laurens 56

Cross Keys 6, Dominion Christian 27

Dacula 29, Lanier 42

Dade County 3, Christian Heritage 35

Dalton 14, Cartersville 45

DeLand 46, Appling County 30

Denmark 32, Alpharetta 20

Dodge County 32, Vidalia 13

Dominion Christian 27, Cross Keys 6

Dooly County 12, Irwin County 21

Dougherty 38, Crisp County 66

Duluth 21, Norcross 35

Dunwoody 41, Tri-Cities 14

Dutchtown 14, Lovejoy 35

Eagle's Landing 0, Ola 33

Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 27, Woodland 0

Early County 41, Miller County 17

East Paulding 14, Rome 31

Edmund Burke Academy 31, Glascock County 6

Effingham County 43, Bradwell Institute 35

Elbert County 17, Lincoln County 24

Emanuel County Institute 35, Jenkins County 34

Evans 0, Brunswick 65

Fannin County 35, Coosa 16

Fayette County 0, LaGrange 44

Fellowship Christian 52, Savannah Christian 21

Fitzgerald 3, Brooks County 21

Forest Park 0, Creekside 70

Forsyth Central 3, North Atlanta 42

Franklin County 34, West-Oak 7

Gadsden County 12, Coffee 20

Gainesville 21, Carrollton 43

Georgia Force 21, Hayesville 35

Georgia Military College 45, Creekside Christian Academy 14

Gilmer 28, Westminster 14

Glascock County 6, Edmund Burke Academy 31

Glenn Hills 6, Lake Oconee Academy 49

Glynn Academy 36, Statesboro 8

Gordon Central 21, Chattooga 14

Greater Atlanta Christian 37, Lumpkin County 35

Greene County 0, Laney 38

Griffin 29, Westover 18

Groves 18, Islands 31

Habersham Central 41, Loganville 0

Hampton 26, Locust Grove 35

Hancock Academy 6, Citizens Christian Academy 35

Hancock Central 6, Warren County 28

Hapeville Charter 30, Heritage 0

Harlem 41, Baldwin County 18

Harrison 49, Pebblebrook 14

Hawkinsville 23, Rutland 12

Hayesville 35, Georgia Force 21

Heard County 29, Bowdon 28

Hephzibah 13, Westside 34

Heritage 48, Walker 41

Heritage 0, Hapeville Charter 30

Hillgrove 69, Osborne 0

Hiram 21, Cass 28

Houston County 57, Tift County 14

Howard 19, Academy of Richmond County 43

Irwin County 21, Dooly County 12

Islands 31, Groves 18

Jackson 27, MLK Jr 21

Jackson 18, Jasper County Monticello 35

Jackson County 44, Madison County 7

Jasper County Monticello 35, Jackson 18

Jefferson 0, North Oconee 35

Jenkins County 34, Emanuel County Institute 35

Johnson 13, Southeast Bulloch 47

Johnson County 28, Treutlen 13

Johns Creek 0, Prince Avenue Christian 48

Jones County 42, Union Grove 3

Jordan 6, Columbus 49

Josey 38, Twiggs County 14

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 32, Washington 6

Kell 7, Lowndes 38

Kendrick 0, Sumter County 56

Kennesaw Mountain 14, New Manchester 48

LaFayette 32, Trion 14

LaGrange 44, Fayette County 0

Lake Oconee Academy 49, Glenn Hills 6

Lakeside 21, Arabia Mountain 28

Lakeside 14, South Effingham 20

Lambert 24, West Forsyth 44

Landmark Christian 35, South Atlanta 0

Laney 38, Greene County 0

Langston Hughes 42, Banneker 0

Lanier 42, Dacula 29

Lanier County 21, Bacon County 27

Lassiter 21, Woodstock 31

Lee County 36, Colquitt County 43

Liberty County 40, Long County 34

Lincoln County 24, Elbert County 17

Lithia Springs 21, South Paulding 32

Locust Grove 35, Hampton 26

Loganville 0, Habersham Central 41

Long County 34, Liberty County 40

Lovejoy 35, Dutchtown 14

Lowndes 38, Kell 7

Luella 7, Starr's Mill 6

Lumpkin County 35, Greater Atlanta Christian 37

Macon County 6, Crawford County 36

Madison County 7, Jackson County 44

Marist 70, Northview 6

Marietta 52, Wheeler 21

Mays 22, Pace Academy 0

McDonough 7, Stockbridge 47

McEachern 34, Campbell 7

McIntosh 34, Morrow 7

McIntosh County Academy 22, Claxton 14

Meadowcreek 0, Peachtree Ridge 55

Metter 28, Savannah 6

Miller County 17, Early County 41

Miller Grove 58, Stone Mountain 0

Milton 21, Blessed Trinity 10

Mitchell County 6, Clinch County 21

MLK Jr 21, Jackson 27

Monroe Area 14, Walnut Grove 24

Montgomery County 8, Taylor County 32

Morgan County 46, Cedar Shoals 20

Morrow 7, McIntosh 34

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 32, Greenville 20

Mt. Zion 47, Baconton Charter 0

Mt. Zion 17, Stephenson 22

Mount Paran Christian 20, Cedar Grove 28

Mount Vernon Presbyterian 51, BEST Academy 0

Mundy's Mill 8, North Clayton 39

Murray County 0, North Murray 49

New Hampstead 14, Pierce County 39

New Manchester 48, Kennesaw Mountain 14

Newnan 21, Northgate 35

Norcross 35, Duluth 21

North Atlanta 42, Forsyth Central 3

North Clayton 39, Mundy's Mill 8

North Cobb Christian 27, Ringgold 34

North Forsyth 28, South Forsyth 7

North Gwinnett 37, Brookwood 14

North Hall 51, Chestatee 7

North Murray 49, Murray County 0

North Oconee 35, Jefferson 0

North Paulding 59, Cherokee 43

North Springs 0, Southwest DeKalb 49

Northgate 35, Newnan 21

Northside 12, Carver 31

Northside 14, Burke County 28

Northview 6, Marist 70

Northwest Whitfield 59, Southeast Whitfield County 7

Oconee County 28, Stephens County 24

Ola 33, Eagle's Landing 0

Osborne 0, Hillgrove 69

Pace Academy 0, Mays 22

Parkview 61, Berkmar 14

Pataula Charter Academy 6, Terrell Academy 28

Paulding County 28, South Cobb 19

Peachtree Ridge 55, Meadowcreek 0

Pebblebrook 14, Harrison 49

Pelham 14, Seminole County 31

Perry 28, Veterans 15

Pickens 34, White County 7

Pierce County 39, New Hampstead 14

Pope 13, River Ridge 44

Portal 35, Bryan County 42

Prince Avenue Christian 48, Johns Creek 0

Rabun County 14, Bremen 3

Redan 20, Riverdale 6

Richmond Hill 41, Wayne County 9

Ringgold 34, North Cobb Christian 27

River Ridge 44, Pope 13

Riverdale 6, Redan 20

Riverwood 7, Creekview 28

Rockmart 35, Union County 0

Rome 31, East Paulding 14

Roswell 50, Westlake 30

Rutland 12, Hawkinsville 23

Sandy Creek 42, Upson-Lee 7

Savannah 6, Metter 28

Savannah Christian 21, Fellowship Christian 52

Schley County 28, Chattahoochee County 0

Seminole County 31, Pelham 14

Sequoyah 63, Sprayberry 20

Shiloh 14, Woodward Academy 17

Sonoraville 35, Coahulla Creek 14

South Atlanta 0, Landmark Christian 35

South Cobb 19, Paulding County 28

South Effingham 20, Lakeside 14

South Forsyth 7, North Forsyth 28

South Gwinnett 3, Valdosta 41

South Paulding 32, Lithia Springs 21

Southeast Bulloch 47, Johnson 13

Southeast Whitfield County 7, Northwest Whitfield 59

Southwest DeKalb 49, North Springs 0

Southwest Georgia Academy 14, Brookstone 35

Spalding 0, Trinity Christian 14

Sprayberry 20, Sequoyah 63

Starr's Mill 6, Luella 7

Statesboro 8, Glynn Academy 36

Stephens County 24, Oconee County 28

Stephenson 22, Mt. Zion 17

Stockbridge 47, McDonough 7

Stone Mountain 0, Miller Grove 58

Sumter County 56, Kendrick 0

Swainsboro 44, Thomson 42

Taylor County 32, Montgomery County 8

Terrell Academy 28, Pataula Charter Academy 6

Thomas County Central 49, Bainbridge 0

Thomson 42, Swainsboro 44

Tift County 14, Houston County 57

Toombs County 59, Charlton County 7

Towns County 22, Ware Shoals 32

Treutlen 13, Johnson County 28

Tri-Cities 14, Dunwoody 41

Trinity Christian 14, Spalding 0

Trion 14, LaFayette 32

Turner County 20, Wilcox County 29

Twiggs County 14, Josey 38

Union County 0, Rockmart 35

Union Grove 3, Jones County 42

Upson-Lee 7, Sandy Creek 42

Valdosta 41, South Gwinnett 3

Veterans 15, Perry 28

Vidalia 13, Dodge County 32

Valdosta 41, South Gwinnett 3

Walker 41, Heritage 48

Walnut Grove 24, Monroe Area 14

Ware Shoals 32, Towns County 22

Warren County 28, Hancock Central 6

Washington 6, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 32

Washington-Wilkes 36, Butler 16

Wayne County 9, Richmond Hill 41

West Forsyth 44, Lambert 24

West Laurens 56, Cross Creek 0

West-Oak 7, Franklin County 34

Westlake 30, Roswell 50

Westminster 14, Gilmer 28

Westover 18, Griffin 29

Westside 34, Hephzibah 13

Wheeler 21, Marietta 52

Wheeler County 30, Atkinson County 22

White County 7, Pickens 34

Whitefield Academy 56, Darlington 28

Wilcox County 29, Turner County 20

Wilkinson County 19, Academy for Classical Education 44

Winder-Barrow 35, Apalachee 16

Windsor Forest 0, Calvary Day 49

Woodland 0, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 27

Woodstock 31, Lassiter 21

Woodward Academy 17, Shiloh 14

