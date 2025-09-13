Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - September, 12, 2025
The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued into Week 5 on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 12, 2025
Georgia high school football final scores, results - September 12, 2025
Academy for Classical Education 44, Wilkinson County 19
Academy of Richmond County 43, Howard 19
Alexander 27, Villa Rica 6
Allatoona 20, Cedartown 7
Arabia Mountain 28, Lakeside 21
Bacon County 27, Lanier County 21
Baldwin County 18, Harlem 41
Bainbridge 0, Thomas County Central 49
Banks County 21, Cherokee Bluff 24
Bowdon 28, Heard County 29
Bradwell Institute 35, Effingham County 43
Bremen 3, Rabun County 14
Brookstone 35, Southwest Georgia Academy 14
Brooks County 21, Fitzgerald 3
Brunswick 65, Evans 0
Bryan County 42, Portal 35
Buford 34, Douglas County 26
Burke County 28, Northside 14
Butler 16, Washington-Wilkes 36
Cairo 42, Cook 12
Calvary Day 49, Windsor Forest 0
Cambridge 52, Calhoun 42
Campbell 7, McEachern 34
Carrollton 43, Gainesville 21
Cartersville 45, Dalton 14
Carver 31, Northside 12
Cass 28, Hiram 21
Cedar Grove 28, Mount Paran Christian 20
Cedar Shoals 20, Morgan County 46
Central Gwinnett 47, Chapel Hill 0
Centennial 32, Chattahoochee 16
Chamblee 36, Decatur 10
Charlton County 7, Toombs County 59
Chattahoochee County 0, Schley County 28
Chestatee 7, North Hall 51
Cherokee 43, North Paulding 59
Cherokee Bluff 24, Banks County 21
Christian Heritage 35, Dade County 3
Citizens Christian Academy 35, Hancock Academy 6
Claxton 14, McIntosh County Academy 22
Clinch County 21, Mitchell County 6
Coahulla Creek 14, Sonoraville 35
Coffee 20, Gadsden County 12
Colquitt County 43, Lee County 36
Columbus 49, Jordan 6
Coosa 16, Fannin County 35
Crawford County 36, Macon County 6
Creekside 70, Forest Park 0
Creekview 28, Riverwood 7
Crisp County 66, Dougherty 38
Cross Creek 0, West Laurens 56
Cross Keys 6, Dominion Christian 27
Dacula 29, Lanier 42
Dade County 3, Christian Heritage 35
Dalton 14, Cartersville 45
DeLand 46, Appling County 30
Denmark 32, Alpharetta 20
Dodge County 32, Vidalia 13
Dominion Christian 27, Cross Keys 6
Dooly County 12, Irwin County 21
Dougherty 38, Crisp County 66
Duluth 21, Norcross 35
Dunwoody 41, Tri-Cities 14
Dutchtown 14, Lovejoy 35
Eagle's Landing 0, Ola 33
Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 27, Woodland 0
Early County 41, Miller County 17
East Paulding 14, Rome 31
Edmund Burke Academy 31, Glascock County 6
Effingham County 43, Bradwell Institute 35
Elbert County 17, Lincoln County 24
Emanuel County Institute 35, Jenkins County 34
Evans 0, Brunswick 65
Fannin County 35, Coosa 16
Fayette County 0, LaGrange 44
Fellowship Christian 52, Savannah Christian 21
Fitzgerald 3, Brooks County 21
Forest Park 0, Creekside 70
Forsyth Central 3, North Atlanta 42
Franklin County 34, West-Oak 7
Gadsden County 12, Coffee 20
Gainesville 21, Carrollton 43
Georgia Force 21, Hayesville 35
Georgia Military College 45, Creekside Christian Academy 14
Gilmer 28, Westminster 14
Glascock County 6, Edmund Burke Academy 31
Glenn Hills 6, Lake Oconee Academy 49
Glynn Academy 36, Statesboro 8
Gordon Central 21, Chattooga 14
Greater Atlanta Christian 37, Lumpkin County 35
Greene County 0, Laney 38
Griffin 29, Westover 18
Groves 18, Islands 31
Habersham Central 41, Loganville 0
Hampton 26, Locust Grove 35
Hancock Academy 6, Citizens Christian Academy 35
Hancock Central 6, Warren County 28
Hapeville Charter 30, Heritage 0
Harlem 41, Baldwin County 18
Harrison 49, Pebblebrook 14
Hawkinsville 23, Rutland 12
Hayesville 35, Georgia Force 21
Heard County 29, Bowdon 28
Hephzibah 13, Westside 34
Heritage 48, Walker 41
Heritage 0, Hapeville Charter 30
Hillgrove 69, Osborne 0
Hiram 21, Cass 28
Houston County 57, Tift County 14
Howard 19, Academy of Richmond County 43
Irwin County 21, Dooly County 12
Islands 31, Groves 18
Jackson 27, MLK Jr 21
Jackson 18, Jasper County Monticello 35
Jackson County 44, Madison County 7
Jasper County Monticello 35, Jackson 18
Jefferson 0, North Oconee 35
Jenkins County 34, Emanuel County Institute 35
Johnson 13, Southeast Bulloch 47
Johnson County 28, Treutlen 13
Johns Creek 0, Prince Avenue Christian 48
Jones County 42, Union Grove 3
Jordan 6, Columbus 49
Josey 38, Twiggs County 14
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 32, Washington 6
Kell 7, Lowndes 38
Kendrick 0, Sumter County 56
Kennesaw Mountain 14, New Manchester 48
LaFayette 32, Trion 14
LaGrange 44, Fayette County 0
Lake Oconee Academy 49, Glenn Hills 6
Lakeside 21, Arabia Mountain 28
Lakeside 14, South Effingham 20
Lambert 24, West Forsyth 44
Landmark Christian 35, South Atlanta 0
Laney 38, Greene County 0
Langston Hughes 42, Banneker 0
Lanier 42, Dacula 29
Lanier County 21, Bacon County 27
Lassiter 21, Woodstock 31
Lee County 36, Colquitt County 43
Liberty County 40, Long County 34
Lincoln County 24, Elbert County 17
Lithia Springs 21, South Paulding 32
Locust Grove 35, Hampton 26
Loganville 0, Habersham Central 41
Long County 34, Liberty County 40
Lovejoy 35, Dutchtown 14
Lowndes 38, Kell 7
Luella 7, Starr's Mill 6
Lumpkin County 35, Greater Atlanta Christian 37
Macon County 6, Crawford County 36
Madison County 7, Jackson County 44
Marist 70, Northview 6
Marietta 52, Wheeler 21
Mays 22, Pace Academy 0
McDonough 7, Stockbridge 47
McEachern 34, Campbell 7
McIntosh 34, Morrow 7
McIntosh County Academy 22, Claxton 14
Meadowcreek 0, Peachtree Ridge 55
Metter 28, Savannah 6
Miller County 17, Early County 41
Miller Grove 58, Stone Mountain 0
Milton 21, Blessed Trinity 10
Mitchell County 6, Clinch County 21
MLK Jr 21, Jackson 27
Monroe Area 14, Walnut Grove 24
Montgomery County 8, Taylor County 32
Morgan County 46, Cedar Shoals 20
Morrow 7, McIntosh 34
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 32, Greenville 20
Mt. Zion 47, Baconton Charter 0
Mt. Zion 17, Stephenson 22
Mount Paran Christian 20, Cedar Grove 28
Mount Vernon Presbyterian 51, BEST Academy 0
Mundy's Mill 8, North Clayton 39
Murray County 0, North Murray 49
New Hampstead 14, Pierce County 39
New Manchester 48, Kennesaw Mountain 14
Newnan 21, Northgate 35
Norcross 35, Duluth 21
North Atlanta 42, Forsyth Central 3
North Clayton 39, Mundy's Mill 8
North Cobb Christian 27, Ringgold 34
North Forsyth 28, South Forsyth 7
North Gwinnett 37, Brookwood 14
North Hall 51, Chestatee 7
North Murray 49, Murray County 0
North Oconee 35, Jefferson 0
North Paulding 59, Cherokee 43
North Springs 0, Southwest DeKalb 49
Northgate 35, Newnan 21
Northside 12, Carver 31
Northside 14, Burke County 28
Northview 6, Marist 70
Northwest Whitfield 59, Southeast Whitfield County 7
Oconee County 28, Stephens County 24
Ola 33, Eagle's Landing 0
Osborne 0, Hillgrove 69
Pace Academy 0, Mays 22
Parkview 61, Berkmar 14
Pataula Charter Academy 6, Terrell Academy 28
Paulding County 28, South Cobb 19
Peachtree Ridge 55, Meadowcreek 0
Pebblebrook 14, Harrison 49
Pelham 14, Seminole County 31
Perry 28, Veterans 15
Pickens 34, White County 7
Pierce County 39, New Hampstead 14
Pope 13, River Ridge 44
Portal 35, Bryan County 42
Prince Avenue Christian 48, Johns Creek 0
Rabun County 14, Bremen 3
Redan 20, Riverdale 6
Richmond Hill 41, Wayne County 9
Ringgold 34, North Cobb Christian 27
River Ridge 44, Pope 13
Riverdale 6, Redan 20
Riverwood 7, Creekview 28
Rockmart 35, Union County 0
Rome 31, East Paulding 14
Roswell 50, Westlake 30
Rutland 12, Hawkinsville 23
Sandy Creek 42, Upson-Lee 7
Savannah 6, Metter 28
Savannah Christian 21, Fellowship Christian 52
Schley County 28, Chattahoochee County 0
Seminole County 31, Pelham 14
Sequoyah 63, Sprayberry 20
Shiloh 14, Woodward Academy 17
Sonoraville 35, Coahulla Creek 14
South Atlanta 0, Landmark Christian 35
South Cobb 19, Paulding County 28
South Effingham 20, Lakeside 14
South Forsyth 7, North Forsyth 28
South Gwinnett 3, Valdosta 41
South Paulding 32, Lithia Springs 21
Southeast Bulloch 47, Johnson 13
Southeast Whitfield County 7, Northwest Whitfield 59
Southwest DeKalb 49, North Springs 0
Southwest Georgia Academy 14, Brookstone 35
Spalding 0, Trinity Christian 14
Sprayberry 20, Sequoyah 63
Starr's Mill 6, Luella 7
Statesboro 8, Glynn Academy 36
Stephens County 24, Oconee County 28
Stephenson 22, Mt. Zion 17
Stockbridge 47, McDonough 7
Stone Mountain 0, Miller Grove 58
Sumter County 56, Kendrick 0
Swainsboro 44, Thomson 42
Taylor County 32, Montgomery County 8
Terrell Academy 28, Pataula Charter Academy 6
Thomas County Central 49, Bainbridge 0
Thomson 42, Swainsboro 44
Tift County 14, Houston County 57
Toombs County 59, Charlton County 7
Towns County 22, Ware Shoals 32
Treutlen 13, Johnson County 28
Tri-Cities 14, Dunwoody 41
Trinity Christian 14, Spalding 0
Trion 14, LaFayette 32
Turner County 20, Wilcox County 29
Twiggs County 14, Josey 38
Union County 0, Rockmart 35
Union Grove 3, Jones County 42
Upson-Lee 7, Sandy Creek 42
Valdosta 41, South Gwinnett 3
Veterans 15, Perry 28
Vidalia 13, Dodge County 32
Villa Rica 27, Alexander 6
Valdosta 41, South Gwinnett 3
Walker 41, Heritage 48
Walnut Grove 24, Monroe Area 14
Ware Shoals 32, Towns County 22
Warren County 28, Hancock Central 6
Washington 6, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 32
Washington-Wilkes 36, Butler 16
Wayne County 9, Richmond Hill 41
West Forsyth 44, Lambert 24
West Laurens 56, Cross Creek 0
West-Oak 7, Franklin County 34
Westlake 30, Roswell 50
Westminster 14, Gilmer 28
Westover 18, Griffin 29
Westside 34, Hephzibah 13
Wheeler 21, Marietta 52
Wheeler County 30, Atkinson County 22
White County 7, Pickens 34
Whitefield Academy 56, Darlington 28
Wilcox County 29, Turner County 20
Wilkinson County 19, Academy for Classical Education 44
Winder-Barrow 35, Apalachee 16
Windsor Forest 0, Calvary Day 49
Woodland 0, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 27
Woodstock 31, Lassiter 21
Woodward Academy 17, Shiloh 14