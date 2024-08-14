Georgia High School Football Scoreboard for 8-14-2024
The 2024 Georgia high school football season kicks-off today with a pair of games in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic as Douglas-ATL faces LaGrange at 4:30 p.m. and North Atlanta locks horns with Kell at 7:30 p.m. These are the first of 10 games in the 2024 "Classic" which concludes on Saturday with four contests from Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Follow all the games on the SBLive Georgia High School Football Scoreboard today and every game day. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your very favorite teams.
Full Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic Schedule
Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Kell High School
4:30 p.m.- Douglass-ATL vs. LaGrange
7:30 p.m.- North Atlanta vs. Kell
Thursday, Aug. 15 at West Forsyth High School
4:30 p.m.- South Paulding vs. Dunwoody
7:30 p.m.- Prince Avenue vs. West Forsyth
Friday, Aug. 16 at Hebron Christian High School
4:30 p.m.- Therrell vs. Hebron Christian
Friday, Aug. 16 at Rome’s Barron Stadium
7:30 p.m.- Callaway vs. Cass
Saturday, Aug. 17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
10:00 a.m.- Walton vs. Brookwood
1:00 p.m.- Alpharetta vs. Houston County
4:00 p.m.- McEachern vs. North Gwinnett
7:00 p.m.- Douglas County vs. Cedar Grove
*Note: The Creekside vs. Rome game, originally scheduled to be part of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic has been canceled due to the unfortunate bus crash involving the Rome football team late last week.
