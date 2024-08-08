Top 25 Georgia high school football preseason rankings (8/7/2024)
After a long offseason, we are one week away from high school football kicking off in the great state of Georgia.
Some familiar faces are back atop the SbLive Power 25 rankings, starting with Milton, who won the Class 7A state championship last season. Now competing in Class 5A, the Eagles find themselves ranked No. 1 in the state, and No. 6 in the nation.
With Class 7A a thing of the past, Class 6A dominates the Top 10, and for good reason.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Georgia's elite high school football teams, heading into the 2024 season, as we see it.
1. Milton (0-0)
There is little to no debate as to who the No.1 team in the state of Georgia is heading into Week 1 of the regular season next week. The Milton Eagles are the defending Class 7A state champs in Georgia, and they’ve returned the vast majority of their team for 2024. They’re ranked No. 6 in the nation by SBLive to start the season and will open things up at home against Buford in Week 1.
2. Buford (0-0)
The Wolves will open up the season ranked No. 2 in the state of Georgia and for good reason. They have one of, if not the most talented defense in the state on paper with several starters already committed to Power 5 programs. The Wolves will likely turn to a two-quarterback system in 2024, something they’ve done a lot of in the past. They also begin the season nationally ranked at 13th overall by SBLive.
3. Carrollton (0-0)
There is a lot to like about the Trojans roster heading into the 2024 regular season. One of the best quarterbacks in recent memory to lace up their cleats in the state of Georgia, JuJu lewis, is set to embark on his final season at Carrollton after reclassifying, and he’ll be surrounded by a lot of premier weapons. They are the third and final nationally ranked team to represent Georgia at 18th overall.
4. Grayson (0-0)
The Rams will have as good a chance as anyone to hoist the Class 6A state championship in 2024, which is now Georgia’s highest classification. After reaching the state semifinals last season in Class 7A, the Rams are returning the vast majority of their team for 2024. Travis Burgess is set to take over at quarterback and is expected to pick right up where JD Davis left off last season for the Rams.
5. Thomas County Central (0-0)
The Yellow Jackets were virtually unstoppable last season on their way to winning the Class 6A state championship without losing a game. In 2024, there should be a lot of the same with a lot of talent returning this season, including quarterback Jaylen Johnson. Their road won’t get easier this season now playing in Class 5A with the likes of No. 1 Milton getting added into the fold, but they will enter the season with a great chance to repeat with another state title.
6. Douglas County (0-0)
With so many talented skill players on offense, the biggest question mark surrounding the Tigers heading into the offseason was who was going to get them the ball this fall with Sire Hardaway graduating. Set to take over is Alpharetta transfer DJ Bordeaux, a three-star dual-threat quarterback that threw for 2,466 yards and 26 touchdowns last season as a sophomore. If Bordeaux is able to replicate that with the Tigers this fall, look out.
7. North Gwinnett (0-0)
Head coach Eric Godfree’s abrupt move from Parkview to North Gwinnett was to set up his future success, rather than his present. Just two years into his stint with the Bulldogs, the future has arrived. With Ryan Hall set to return for his senior season, and 12 of their 13 leading tacklers all back, the Bulldogs are ready to make some real noise in 2024.
8. Westlake (0-0)
There is a new man in charge after head coach Rico Zackary departed for the collegiate ranks at ECU. Morris Mitchell has since taken over the reins, who served as the school’s defensive coordinator last season, and he’s inherited a program that’s in great shape heading into the 2024 regular season. With a lot of talent back, we’ll see if they can take the next step in 2024.
9. Mill Creek (0-0)
Just two years removed from winning the Class 7A state championship, the Hawks followed that up with a perfect 10-0 regular season before getting upset in the state quarterfinals against Camden County. The Hawks have some question marks heading into the season, but with quarterback Shane Throgmartin returning, the Hawks are talented and deep enough to reload with talent.
10. Newton (0-0)
The Rams will start the season ranked No. 10 in the state, and that’s due in large part to the lack of question marks surrounding the skill positions. They return their starting quarterback, Deron Benson, and all-world running back Zion Johnson, who rushed for upwards of 1,700 yards last season. With a defense that always seems to reload, the Rams are in a great position heading into the season.
11. Langston Hughes (0-0)
It has been quite the offseason for the Panthers, who have had the arduous task of replacing Air Noland at quarterback, as well as their three leading rushers. But for a program that hasn’t had any trouble getting move-ins in recent years, the Panthers are expected to be back in the mix once again for a state championship.
12. Valdosta (0-0)
Wildcats head coach Shelton Felton has inched the Wildcats closer towards a state championship in each of the past two seasons, and 2024 is looking like their best opportunity yet under his direction. With virtually the entire offense set to return, the only question marks will come on defense for the Wildcats, who graduate several key pieces.
13. Camden County (0-0)
Jeff Herron is gone, but the same can’t be said for the majority of their team that is set to return in 2024. After making a surprisingly deep run in last year's state playoffs, highlighted by beating Mill Creek on the road in the Class 7A state quarterfinals, the Wildcats are going to be gunning for the top dogs again under the direction of first-year head coach Travis Roland.
14. Woodward Academy (0-0)
After surprising people last season with a run to the Class 6A state championship game, the War Eagles will be right back in the conversation this year. Landon Walker returns at quarterback, as does 1,000-yard rusher Lucas Farrington. If they’re able to fill a couple of holes on their defense, they will be very competitive this fall.
15. Houston County (0-0)
There is a lot to like about what the Bears have coming back in 2024. Antwaan Hill, who threw for 3,663 yards and 40 touchdowns as a sophomore, is back for his junior season. Leading rusher Ryan Taleb is also back, as are their Top 5 leading receivers. From an offensive standpoint, the Bears are set. Defensively, the Bears return many rising seniors to their starting 11, as well, making the Bears a dangerous team on paper.
16. Lee County (0-0)
After quietly putting together a really good 2023 campaign, the Trojans have flown under the radar a bit this offseason, despite what they have returning. Four-star running back Ousmane Kromah, who did it all for the Trojans last season, accounting for 2,305 yards and 29 touchdowns (1,783 rushing and 522 receiving). Most of their defense is gone, but if they can find a few replacements, they will be in great shape by season’s end.
17. Norcross (0-0)
If there’s a team in Class 6A that’s flying under the radar more than they should, it’s the Blue Devils. It’s a team that graduated some key pieces, but also returns quite as few as well in key spots. After playing well against Buford in their spring game, the Blue Devils will be more than competitive in 2024.
18. Gainesville (0-0)
Much like last year, the Red Elephants will have to prove themselves as the season goes on and for good reason. Quarterback Baxter Wright is gone, as is leading rusher Gavin Hall and their Top 6 leading receivers. For the average team in the state, that’s enough to send you to the bottom of the region. But with a team that’s proven it can reload under Niblett, there’s a good chance they work their way up the rankings as the season goes on.
19. Colquitt County (0-0)
The Packers are another team that has had its work cut out for them this offseason. With a lot of their top talent graduated, including quarterback Neko Fann and wide receiver Ny Carr, the Packers will have to replace that talent this fall. But with a program that is built on reloading, we will have to wait and see just how well they have reloaded when they kick off in a week.
20. Walton (0-0)
After a heartbreaking loss to Milton in last year’s Class 7A state championship game, it’s a shame the vast majority won’t get another chance to run it back. Jeremy Hecklinski is gone at QB, as are their Top 3 leading rushers, and Top 4 leading receivers. They will need to do some reloading if they want to get themselves back in the mix in 2024.
21. Rome (0-0)
The Wolves were built on defense last season, and that’s not going to change this year. They took Class 6A champs Thomas County Central to the absolute brink last year in what was a defensive battle. The Wolves have a ton of talent coming back on defense and should be right back in the mix in 2024.
22. Coffee (0-0)
Workhorse running back Fred Brown, who carried the Trojans to the Class 5A state championship last season is gone. Starting quarterback Maurice Hansley is gone, too. It will be an arduous task for the Trojans to replicate their 15-0 season last year, but they won’t fade away in 2024, either.
23. Roswell (0-0)
The Hornets graduated both their starting quarterback in KJ Smith, their starting running back in Nykahi Davenport and their leading receiver in Dylan Williams. That’s left some big shoes to fill, but with a good amount of talent coming back on defense and Roswell’s ability to reload, the Hornets should only get better as the season goes on.
24. Perry (0-0)
The Panthers won the Class 4A state championship last season, their first in program history, and if they want to do it again, they'll have some holes to fill. Colter Ginn, their starting quarterback who walked on at Georgia is gone. But with some big names coming back like running back Ahmad Gordon, the Panthers aren’t going anywhere in 2024.
25. Peachtree Ridge (0-0)
Darnell Kelly is back at quarterback for the Lions, as is starting running back Sedric Addsion. They will have to replace some key pieces at wide receiver, but with a great foundation in place, and some great players set to return on defense, the Lions are looking to pick up where they left off last season.