Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Aug. 25, 2025
Two weeks of the Georgia high school football season are in the books and we saw several more teams jockey for position in this week's Top 25. While the Top 4 teams in the state remain intact, several rose and fell after last Friday night's slate of games.
Most notably, McEachern raced up 14 spots to No. 10 after shutting out then-No. 6 North Cobb, 21-0.
Check below to see how the Top 25 in the state of Georgia shook out.
1. Grayson (2-0)
Last Week: 1
The Rams moved to 2-0 on the season after scoring a nice 24-19 win over Rabun Gap-Nacoochee last Friday night.
2. Buford (2-0)
Last Week: 2
After narrowly escaping Benedictine with a win last season, the Wolves dominated the Cadets in their rematch this season, beating them 42-14.
3. Milton (1-1)
Last Week: 3
The Eagles picked up their first win of the season over First Academy 24-17 and did so behind freshman quarterback Trey Hasan.
4. Douglas County (2-0)
Last Week: 4
The Tigers shutout Jonesboro 24-0 in impressive fashion to improve to 2-0 on the season last Friday night.
5. Carrollton (2-0)
Last Week: 6
The Trojans had no problem getting past Columbia in their second game of the season, beating them 41-7 to improve to 2-0.
6. Thomas County Central (2-0)
Last Week: 9
The Yellow Jackets are up three spots to No. 6 after another dominant performance, this time shutting out Cairo 56-0 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
7. Lee County (1-0)
Last Week: 7
The Trojans were off last Friday, but will be back in action this Friday at home against Tift County.
8. Langston Hughes (1-0)
Last Week: 8
The Panthers moved to 2-0 on the season after beating Mays 42-7 last Friday.
9. North Oconee (2-0)
Last Week: 10
The Titans are up one spot to No. 9 after dismantling Dalton 56-7 in Week 2 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
10. McEachern (2-0)
Last Week: 24
In a massive jump, the Indians clock in at No. 10 after moving up 14 spots from last week. They blanked then No. 6 North Cobb 21-0 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
11. Cartersville (2-0)
Last Week: 11
The Purple Hurricanes improved to 2-0 on the season after defeating Rockmart 39-14.
12. Gainesville (2-0)
Last Week: 12
The Red Elephants looked strong again in Week 2 after dominating Moody (AL) 49-7 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
13. North Gwinnett (0-1)
Last Week: 14
The Bulldogs were off in Week 2, but will be back in action this Friday night at home against Colquitt County.
14. Blessed Trinity (1-0)
Last Week: 15
The Titans improved to 2-0 on the season after taking care of business against Holy Innocents 30-2 last Friday night.
15. Roswell (1-0)
Last Week: 16
The Hornets were off last Friday, but will be back in action this Friday on the road at Walton.
16. Carver-Columbus (1-0)
Last Week: 17
The Tigers are up one spot after crushing Spencer 48-0 last Friday night.
17. Valdosta (2-0)
Last Week: 18
The Wildcats are up one spot to No. 17 after beating Mundy’s Mill 60-14 last Friday night.
19. Colquitt County (1-0)
Last Week: 19
The Packers were off last week, but will be back in action this Friday on the road at North Gwinnett.
20. North Cobb (1-1)
Last Week: 5
The Warriors take a big slide down to No. 19 after getting shut out against McEachern 21-0 last Friday.
23. Sprayberry (1-0)
Last Week: 21
The Yellow Jackets are up one spot to No. 20 after scoring a 42-24 win over Etowah last Friday night.
24. Creekside (2-0)
Last Week: 25
The Seminoles are up a spot after improving to 2-0 on the season with a 32-0 shutout win over Seminole (FL) last Friday night.
25. Houston County (2-0)
Last Week: 22
The Bears improved to 2-0 on the season after scoring a high-scoring 56-52 win over Effingham County last Friday night.