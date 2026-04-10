Georgia High School Golf Prodigy Competes Alongside Masters Leader Rory McIlroy
For one Georgia high school golf standout, the opportunity to play at The Masters came to a conclusion on Friday following two rounds of action.
Mason Howell, a senior at Brookwood High School in Thomasville, Georgia, made history on Friday when he became the first current high schooler to compete at Augusta.
As the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, Howell was paired up with defending Masters champion Rory McIlroy for the first two rounds. And he witnessed the reigning winner of the Green Jacket light up the course, firing a 12-under to hold a six-shot lead heading into the weekend.
Howell, meanwhile, followed up his opening round 5-over 77 with a 4-over 76 on Friday. He missed the cut, but gained valuable experience as he prepares to head off to the University of Georgia to begin his college career.
Teen With Trio Of Birdies In First Round Of The Masters
In the opening round, Howell had three birdies, including back-to-back on No. 15 and No. 16 as part of the back-nine at the famous course. He carded a 3-over 39 on the front and was just 2-over on the back.
Friday saw two more birdies come on No. 12 and No. 15 to go along with 10 pars, including his final two holes of the round.
Howell finished with a driving distance of over 312 yards, hitting his drives at 79 percent accuracy with five birdies.
Mason Howell Will Compete At Georgia In The Fall
In 2025, Howell competed at the U.S. Open, also missing the cut. The 18-year-old won the 2023 Billy Horschel Junior Championship and competed at the U.S. Junior Amateur three times before winning it in 2025.
He reached the matchplay in 2024 before firing an 18-under to score medalist honors the following year.
Howell became the third-youngest winner of the U.S. Amateur when he defeated Jackson Herrington in 2025, a title previously held by Tiger Woods. That victory earned him invitations to The Masters, the U.S. Open and The Open Championship.
At the 2025 Walker Cup, Howell helped the U.S. to victory, going unbeaten in three matches.
Howell has been a prospect on the golf circuit for years now, having helped lead Brookwood to the GIAA Class 3A state team championship while winning the individual title. He broke a course record at the Glen Arven Country Club at 14 years old when he fired a 59 and was the winner of the Future Masters in the 13-14 age category in 2022.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker