Iowa High School Boys State Golf Championships Conclude

The second and final day of the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Golf Championships saw some incredible scores being posted, as three individual and three team champions were crowned in three classifications.

In Class 2A, Grundy Center senior Judd Jirovsky made an incredible rally, shooting a 6-under to secure gold before he heads off to Stanford University to continue his career on the links.

Jirovsky, who led the Spartans to state football gold in previous seasons and ran at the state track and field championships just last week in Des Moines from Drake Stadium, finished at 5-under for the event from South Hills Golf Course in Waterloo, Iowa.

Trey Swanson of Rock Valley finished second, ending the tournament at 2-under.

Despite having two in the Top 10, Grundy Center was just fourth overall in the team standings, as Waterloo Columbus Catholic won gold by four shots over Rock Valley. Aplington-Parkersburg finished third overall.

Jirovsky started out hot, recording birdies on his first three holes and four of the first five that he played. He carded a 32 on the front nine and had a bogey-free round, adding two more birdies on the back with the rest being pars.

Jirovsky was also an individual Iowa high school boys state golf champion during his freshman season.

Cody Weaver Denies Keith Thompson His Three-Peat

East Marshall senior Cody Weaver followed up his 3-under first round with another 3-under second round, securing the Class 1A individual state championship.

In doing so, he denied Hamburg’s Keith Thompson a third consecutive state title. Thompson finished second at even-par.

Boyden-Hull won the team title by nine shots over South Winneshiek, as Harris-Lake Park placed third.

Second Straight State Title For Patrick Rodgers

Next year, Nevada’s Patrick Rodgers will have the opportunity to win three consecutive state titles, as the junior captured his second straight Class 3A title on Wednesday.

Rodgers carded a 2-under, finishing the tournament at 5-under and five shots ahead of runner-ups Grady Oleson of Marion and Jaizik Miller from Spirit Lake.

Rodgers was 2-under on the front and even-par on the back, recording four birdies on the round.

The team race was the tightest of the three in Class 3A, as Ballard finished two shots ahead of MOC-Floyd Valley, with North Polk a close third.